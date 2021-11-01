Buzzy coffee brand pours into Austin Whole Foods for first Texas café

A latte delicious things are brewing at the flagship location of Whole Foods Market in Austin.

Opening in early December, just in time for Austin’s “cold” season, a buzzy new addition will warm up Whole Foods’ downtown market at North Lamar Boulevard and Sixth Street: La Colombe.

The popular Philadelphia-based coffee brand, known for its signature classic blends, single-origin coffees, and draft lattes and cold brews, will open a café within the Whole Foods at 525 N. Lamar Blvd., marking the company’s first café location in Texas.

The café’s entry is under the umbrella of the Friends of Whole Foods Market program, which brings outside chefs and culinary and lifestyle brands to shoppers in an attempt to create more innovative in-store experiences.

La Colombe’s new independent retail space and café within Whole Foods will include a 234-square-foot coffee bar designed to highlight the brand’s European-inspired signature style, and feature a mixture of woodwork, white marble, black granite, blackened steel, and subway tiles.

Though many Austinites will recognize the brand’s peppy canned lattes, cold brews, and ground coffees, which already fill the shelves at Whole Foods locations and other retailers throughout Austin, the new La Colombe café offers the opportunity to experience some of the company’s beverages on tap.

The café’s will offer a full menu, including its signature cold brew, Draft Latte, and Oatmilk Draft Latte on tap, along with rotating on-the-bar offerings like La Colombe’s single-origin coffees and blends, available in espresso beverages and drip versions. Additionally, a rotating selection of 12-ounce boxes of La Colombe’s Corsica, Monaco, Nizza, Lyon, and Afrique blends will also be available, as will baked goods from beloved Austin bakery Swedish Hill.

La Colombe currently owns and operates 30 cafés in Philadelphia; New York; Chicago; Boston; Los Angeles; San Diego; and Washington, D.C., and has plans to open additional locations and enter new markets by the end of 2022.

Austinites interested in employment at the new café can get more info here.

Upon its opening in early December, La Colombe’s Austin café will be open daily from 7 am-7 pm.