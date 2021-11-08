College Station-based chicken concept hatches plan for Austin location

A fast-casual concept born and “breaded” in College Station is giving Austin the finger. But don’t worry, Longhorns, there’s no need to be chicken about taking a bite of its crispy offerings.

Layne’s Chicken Fingers, the “soon-to-be-famous” poultry place founded in 1994 and known for its super-crispy chicken fingers and secret sauce, is moving into the Capital City in early 2022.

According to industry site Restaurant News, the new Austin location of Layne’s, which is yet to be determined, will be run by franchisee Noah Kara, who hails from Houston and previously worked as a business analyst.

Kara fell head over feathers for the brand and decided to move to Austin to hatch a franchise, the first of three he has planned, with the following location rolling out in Corpus Christi.

“It’s a very family-based culture, which is exactly what I was looking for,” Kara tells Restaurant News. “I want to be able to grow this business.”

In addition to its namesake hand-cut, marinated, and breaded chicken fingers and array of dipping sauces, the Layne’s menu also features a variety of sandwiches, including several stacked with chicken fingers and nestled between golden slices of Texas toast. Fries, potato salad, hand-spun milkshakes, and finger party packs are also available.

Layne’s currently has eight chicken locations throughout Texas, in College Station, the Dallas area, and Katy in the Houston area. But the company is aiming to roost in additional markets, with a plan to open 100 locations by 2025, and is seeking out interested franchisees across Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, Florida, and New Mexico.

Follow Layne’s Chicken Fingers on Instagram for updates about the Austin location.