News You Can Eat
A coffee shop for sale and free burgers flip in Austin food news
Austin's food scene is buzzing this Memorial Day weekend, whether it's news about new restaurants up north, the closure of a beloved dog-friendly bar, and not one, but two places to get a free burger on National Burger Day.
Openings and closings
NADC Burger (Not A Damn Chance), a wagyu burger concept by pro skateboarder Neen Williams and Austin chef Phillip Frankland Lee is now open at The Rock Sports Bar (205 N. Mays St.) in Round Rock. The collaboration started in Austin in 2022 and has since expanded to a dozen more locations, mostly in cities outside of the Austin metro. These double smashburgers with gooey cheese are known for being the only burger on the short menu, augmented with secret sauce, onions, pickles, and "slightly tamed" jalapeños. Guests at any NADC location on May 28 can also enjoy a buy-one-get-one deal in celebration of National Burger Day, a press release says.
Crux Climbing Center opened a new facility at 220 Ralph Ablanedo Dr. in South Austin on May 5, with Switchback Coffee & Beer joining the campus last week. Granny's Tacos completes the trio, and they're all celebrating at Come and Send It Fest on May 30. The day will be full of climbing competitions and demos, live music, shopping, coffee, beer, cocktails, prizes for climbers, and more. There's still time for climbers to sign up, or you can just go watch.
In an open letter to community members, Brentwood Social House founder and owner Suzanne Daniels has explained that she is giving up the business. This could mean a number of things: she lists several options including someone purchasing the business and keeping the flame alive, or starting a new concept. Daniels does not own the building. She cites exhaustion and increasing financial pressure in the decision. While the situation evolves, the coffee shop will stay open, but it may have reduced hours, fewer staff, and changes to the menu.
Community Impact reported this week on an opening we missed in March, a Nepalese and Indian restaurant called Sagarmatha Momo. It's in the name: the specialty is momo, or dumplings, but guests can also order noodles, rice, curries, snacks like samosas and gobi Manchurian (fried cauliflower), and desserts. Sagarmatha Momo is located at 20205 FM 685, Ste. 250.
Austinites have just over a week to say their goodbyes to Yard Bar, the dog park and bar closing on May 30. Some food and beverage specials are already in effect. On the closing day, there will be an All Dog Park Bars Go to Heaven Party, where guests can make a final toast and tell stories about their Yard Bar memories.
Other news and notes
El Grandpa Mexican BBQ, a Georgetown taco destination for authentic barbacoa, has announced a new menu for weekdays. New tacos include thinly sliced steak with guacamole, arrachera (marinated skirt steak), and cochinita pibil (slow-roasted pork). The Instagram announcement tells fans to mark their calendars for Memorial Day — presumably for the launch of the new menu, but if we hear more, so will you in our next food news column.
Spanish restaurant El Raval is celebrating its 3rd anniversary May 21 with chef friends Chelsea Fadda from Rosie's Wine Bar and Pecan Square Cafe and Reyna Vazquez from Veracruz All Natural. There will be paella outside, passed paunch de carne polaca, live music, and porron. Guests will also be able to order from the full menu. Reservations are available on OpenTable.
Rainey Street bar The Stay Put is hosting “Party in the Back” on May 23, where guests can get a mullet and have their photo featured on the "Wall of Mullets" and their first beer free for life. There will also be beer specials, fish tacos by Little Griddle, and DJ sets.
More free burgers are on the menu on May 28 from Hopdoddy, the Austin-born fast-casual burger chain that prides itself on fresh ingredients and creative recipes. Anyone who visits the Plaza Saltillo location (1011 East 5th Street, Suite 180) from 11:30 am to 8 pm will receive a free meal, a press release says, with vegetarian and gluten-free options upon request. Other food and beverage brands will be visiting, including Coca-Cola, Vista Brewing, Garrison Brothers, Tillamook Ice Cream, and Tito's Handmade Vodka. A live airbrush tattoo artist and live musicians keep the party going.