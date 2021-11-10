Barbecue has traditionally been a culinary realm dominated by men, but that never stopped Eliana Gutierrez.

Not only has she claimed the title of Austin's youngest pitmaster, but she's also blazed a trail for women in the industry.

Gutierrez began working at Valentina's Tex-Mex BBQ in 2017 as a runner, diligently climbing her way up the food chain (sorry, we had to) with a combination of grit, determination, and a natural love of food.

Now she delights in the precise work of barbecue, while also introducing diners to the "Austin style" that includes salsa, guacamole, and a definite Tex-Mex flair.

Get to know Gutierrez through the video above, which was produced as part of Visible's new campaign highlighting Austinites who do things a little differently.

Visible is a wireless service company powered by Verizon that gives you unlimited data, 5G included, for as low as $25 a month when you join a group. Even better: Save $5 every month with each friend you invite. There are no stores, no hidden charges, and no annual contracts — just pay month to month.

Along with the campaign, Visible is donating $25,000 to I Live Here, I Give Here, a local nonprofit that connects Central Texans to local nonprofits and educates them on ways to give back to the community.

They’re also teaming up with DivInc to support its social justice accelerator program, which supports startup companies addressing racial inequities in healthcare, education, housing, mobility, criminal justice, and voting.

Learn more about Visible and how it's bringing untraditional wireless to an untraditional city here.