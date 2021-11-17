California bakery SusieCakes brings lustworthy layer cakes to Austin

A California-based bakery concept that does from-scratch layer cakes, cookies, and pies is coming to town: Called SusieCakes, it'll open its first location in Austin in a small shopping center in West Lake Hills.

According to a company spokesperson, the bakery will open in spring 2022 at 3267 Bee Caves Rd., #123 in the former Oasis Day Spa.

Founder Susan Sarich opened the first SusieCakes bakery in 2006 in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, serving nostalgic desserts in a friendly, old-fashioned atmosphere. Their signature is the classic Vanilla Celebration Cake, a six-layer cake with a colorful confetti appearance and pastel icing.

Other specialties include frosted layer cakes in flavors such as red velvet, six-layer chocolate, and tropical coconut. There are also cupcakes and seasonal crumble-topped fruit pies. Cookies and bars include snickerdoodles, brownies, seven-layer bars, and whoopie pies.

Sarich's goal was to offer an alternative to the artificial flavors and preservatives found at most grocery store bakeries.

"If you can't spell it, we don't bake with it," she says in a release. "Just like our grandmothers, we do not use any mixes, artificial preservatives, high-fructose corn syrups, or trans-fats in our products."

Their ingredients include Guittard chocolate, Tahitian bean vanilla, and European-style butter, which produces the rich flavor and smooth textures in all of their baked goods.

SusieCakes also has consultants who work with customers to create custom confections, hosting tastings by appointment to help conceptualize dessert spreads for children's birthdays, weddings, and other special occasions. Stacked cakes, cookies, and cupcakes can be designed to match party colors and themes.

They have more than 20 locations in California and their only foray outside of the Golden State has been to Texas, where they debuted with a location in Dallas' Preston Center in March 2016; they also have a location in Fort Worth which opened in 2017, and they're opening another Dallas location in spring 2022.

Houston Striggow, who is Sarich's partner, says they've fielded requests about opening a shop in Austin and are excited about the location.

"We're excited to finally come to Austin, and that area has a large number of families with kids," he says. "We're in the celebration business, and that's our bedrock."