New York's Christmas Miracle pop-up bar puts Austin on its nice list

A festive holiday tradition featuring cocktails returns: The famed Christmas-themed pop-up bar Miracle is coming back to town, with installations at 90 bars across the U.S., including Austin.

Miracle takes over existing bars and transforms them into a temporary Christmas-time bar with festive decor, serving holiday-themed drinks.

The idea for this annual takeover was conceived in 2014 by New Yorker Greg Boehm, who owns a bar supply company called Cocktail Kingdom.

In a statement, Boehm acknowledges that the mood in 2020 is different.

"It has undoubtedly been a tough year for everyone, and our industry has been hit hard, so some holiday cheer is in order," Boehm says. "We feel incredibly lucky to welcome back so many of our dedicated partner locations and even welcome new ones across the world, with the safety and enjoyment of our guests as our top priority."

Select locations will offer to-go cocktails, and outdoor seating areas will be set up where possible to practice social distancing.

Cocktails by Joann Spiegel employ holiday flavors and are served in playful mugs and glassware from Boehm's supply store, which they also sell. How convenient.

New cocktails for 2020 include:

Jolly Koala with Gin, Vermouth, and Pine-Cardamom-Sage Cordial

On Dasher, with Bourbon, Mezcal, Sweet Vermouth, Spiced Hibiscus, Burlesque Bitters, and Lemon

Fruitcake Flip, with Brandy, Jamaican Overproof Rum, Amaretto, Fruitcake, Cherry Bitters, and a Whole Egg

The pop-up begins on November 23 and runs to the end of 2020. It'll be located at the following bars in Texas:

Austin: Miracle on 5th Street (at The Eleanor by The Roosevelt Room)

Dallas: Miracle at 2010B Greenville Ave.

Fort Worth: Miracle on South Main

Houston: Miracle at Johnny’s (at Johnny’s Gold Brick)

Waco: Miracle on Austin Ave (at Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits)

There's also a companion tiki-themed pop-up called Sippin Santa, which will take place in a mere 25 cities across the U.S., including Austin and Dallas. (It has previously hit Houston, but not this year.)

Sippin' Santa partners with tiki cocktail expert Jeff "Beachbum" Berry, owner of Beachbum Berry's Latitude 29 in New Orleans, which is home to his own Sippin' Santa location annually.

In Austin, it'll be Sippin' Santa at Nickel City.