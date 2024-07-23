for a good cause
Austin brewery reads ahead for beer and book fair's August return
Lets grab a pint and a paperback all at once: Austin-favorite brewery Meanwhile Brewing Co. is bringing back its popular Lagers and Literature book fair event on Sunday, August 18, from 10 am to 2 pm.
The annual book fair was created in 2022 in partnership with Inside Books Project, an Austin-based nonprofit that provides reading materials to incarcerated individuals in Texas. Just like in previous years, Inside Books Project will have their own booth set up at the event, and the brewery will donate $1 for every Meanwhile Pilsner sold during the day to support the organization's cause.
"The mission of Lagers & Literature has always been to champion literacy in our community and spark a passion for storytelling," said Adrienne Rivers, Meanwhile Brewing Co.’s onsite event manager, in a release. "In its third year, this event continues to grow, and we are thrilled for guests to experience our amazing lineup of literary and art vendors and interactive activations."
This year, 16 local bookshops and organizations are scheduled to participate in the Lagers and Literature event, including BookPeople, Reverie Books, Alienated Majesty Books, and more. Additionally, there will be music curated by DJ Tropicana Joe throughout the day.
From 10 am to 12 pm, local printer and record label Feels So Good will host a screen printing station with limited edition tote bags ($7) that feature artwork by Austin-based illustrator Ashley Robin Franklin. Attendees can also make their own zine with Lone Star Zine Fest, or create custom letterpress coasters with the Austin Book Arts Center. Typewriter Rodeo is also returning to provide free typewriter poems to guests.
Lagers and Literature will also have family-friendly activities for children to participate in, such as a button-making activity with Thinkery. The Austin Public Library Bookmobile will make an appearance at the event.
Other booksellers, organizations, and vendors that will be at the third annual Lagers and Literature include:
- American Short Fiction Magazine
- Colossus Books (formerly Golden Hour Book Nook)
- Dimitri Staszewski
- End of an Ear
- The Little Gay Shop
- The Harry Ransom Center
- Red Salmon Arts / Casa de Resistancia Books
Lagers and Literature is free to the public, and attendees can RSVP via prekindle.com. More information about the event can be found at meanwhilebeer.com.