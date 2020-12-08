Gourmet doughnut chain bakes up first Austin shop in sweet location

We bet dollars to doughnuts Austinites are excited about a new small-batch craft margarita coming to the Capital city — especially if that margarita comes in the form of a sweet treat.

The Salty, a wildly popular artisan doughnut shop based in Miami, is opening soon in South Austin, marking the family-owned bakery’s fifth location. And in honor of its Austin expansion, The Salty is rising to the occasion, adding a new margarita doughnut to its menu: a brioche dough filled with lime curd and tequila-infused orange glaze, and topped with torched merengue, margarita “salt,” and a dehydrated lime chip.

Though The Salty’s brick-and-mortar shop at 2000 S. Congress Ave. (across from Magnolia Cafe) won’t open until 2021, the holidays are coming early for local doughnut fiends, as The Salty will host a pop-up shop December 12 and 13 in front of its new Austin location. And the icing on the, er, doughnut: The new margarita pastry will be included in the complimentary boxes of doughnuts The Salty is dishing out to pop-up visitors who pre-registered for the event, alongside its traditional glazed, cookies-and-cream, and horchata doughnuts.

Owners Andy Rodriguez and Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez launched the doughnut concept from a small trailer in Miami five years ago, eventually expanding to three brick-and-mortar locations in Florida and one in Dallas' Bishop Arts District that opened earlier this summer.

Buttering customers up with its fluffy brioche dough is key to The Salty’s success, as is the bakery’s menu, which features a variety of always-available standards (the brown-butter-and-salt doughnut, the guava-and-cheese doughnut, and the maple-and-bacon doughnut), as well as seasonal favorites (currently, the pumpkin-spice cake doughnut and the gingersnap-cookie doughnut), and local flavor specialties like Austin’s margarita doughnut. A sweet margarita you can eat? Obviously, The Salty gets Austin.

“We can’t wait to make our way into the neighborhood,” The Salty posted recently on social media. “In the meantime, time to party!”