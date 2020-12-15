Favorite local burger stand grills up first location outside of Austin area

One of Austin's favorite fast-food burger joints is expanding ever closer to the Alamo City.

P. Terry’s Burger Stand will open its 19th restaurant at 1200 N. IH-35 in New Braunfels on December 16, marking the southernmost location for the burger chain. The opening is part of the Austin-based burger company's ambitious expansion plans to grow into other markets outside of its hometown.

“We’re thrilled to serve our neighbors in New Braunfels as we expand our presence in Central Texas,” says Todd Coerver, CEO of P. Terry’s Burger Stand, in a release. “It allows us to provide new jobs during a challenging economic time, as well as create future opportunities to give back to a community that has welcomed us with open arms.”

Founded by Kathy and Patrick Terry in 2005, P. Terry’s brought on Coerver, a former Whataburger and Taco Cabana exec, as CEO in early 2019, with Coerver and Patrick Terry hinting then that the burger chain planned to mushroom into other Texas markets, including San Marcos, San Antonio, and Houston, and potentially to markets outside the Lone Star State.

The opening of the New Braunfels location — which will serve up all the P. Terry’s faves, from Black Angus beef burgers and fresh-cut fries, to chicken sandwiches, drool-worthy hand-spun milkshakes, and “egg burger” breakfast sandwiches — comes on the heels of P. Terry’s permanently closing its downtown Austin location in September due to the pandemic.

Despite that closure, P. Terry’s remains hungry to expand throughout Texas and is moving forward with planned openings, though at a somewhat slower pace than originally projected. The chain plans to open a location in the Austin suburb of Pflugerville in January 2021. And a company rep confirmed P. Terry’s will open its first San Antonio location at 8539 Fredericksburg Rd. in summer 2021, an opening originally planned for this fall.

In the meantime, San Antonians with an all-natural meat-and-potatoes hankering can head to the New Braunfels P. Terry’s to get a burger fix, even in the middle of the night. The location will be open Monday through Friday from 7 am to 2 am, and Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 2 am.