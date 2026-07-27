Greatest Hits
A Little Shady revives spirit and menu of Austin's beloved Shady Grove
A Little Shady, opening in Kyle on August 4, is more than a chip off the block of the original Shady Grove in Austin. Diners can expect the same laid-back vibe, the same green chile cheese fries, and plenty of the Old Austin nostalgia that made the Barton Springs Road restaurant a local institution.
Owner and operator Rusty Zagst knows that legacy well. He started as a busboy at Shady Grove in 1993 and became managing partner in 2009, helping lead the restaurant until it closed in 2020. Over the past six years, he and his team have worked to bring that spirit back to life with A Little Shady at 5172 S. FM 1626 in Kyle. (That's about a 45-minute drive for Austinites.)
Instead of Shady Grove's iconic setting beneath sprawling pecan trees near Barton Springs, the new restaurant occupies a growing suburban retail center behind Panera Bread and across the parking lot from Nothing Bundt Cakes.
The Hippie Chick sandwich returns as part of A Little Shady's "Greatest Hits" opening menu. Facebook/A Little Shady
Since January, Zagst has documented the progress of A Little Shady's construction on the restaurant's Facebook page, sharing updates from the day the concrete slab was poured to the installation of the restaurant's signature stonework. Along the way, he's also teased longtime favorites returning to the menu, building anticipation among former Shady Grove regulars eager for another taste of Old Austin.
The new restaurant is filled with familiar touches. Rustic stonework echoes the Barton Springs original, a spacious patio captures its easygoing spirit, and a vintage KGSR sign on one wall offers a nostalgic wink to the station's long-running Unplugged at the Grove concert series, which brought free Thursday night performances to the patio for more than two decades.
Inside the kitchen, the focus is on bringing back the dishes Shady Grove fans have been craving since the restaurant closed in 2020. Since January, A Little Shady's Facebook page has filled with requests for the return of favorites like the green chile cheese fries, grilled wings, the Hippie Chick sandwich, tortilla-fried queso catfish, and the signature Shady Thang frozen margarita.
A Little Shady is bringing back one of Shady Grove's most-requested menu items: its signature green chile cheese fries. Facebook/A Little Shady
"We're gonna do a Greatest Hits Shady Grove menu to start, and cooking everything here, scratch in-house," general manager John Hodson said during a quick interview ahead of the restaurant's opening. "That's where we're starting off."
The original Shady Grove building still sits vacant on Barton Springs Road, its future uncertain as redevelopment plans have yet to materialize. Until then, A Little Shady offers fans a chance to reconnect with a familiar menu in a new setting.