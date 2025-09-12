Old things are becoming new in Austin — not that it's any surprise. A hotel restaurant leaves after a decade and is replaced in a few months; a city gets its first Amy's Ice Creams; a staple late-night pizza joint reopens it's dining room. Stick around and it'll all change again.
Openings and closings
Austinites had to say goodybe to longtime hotel restaurant Stella San Jac in June, but they'll see the silver lining October 3 when Skipjack Oyster opens in Stella's space (310 E. 5th St., inside The Westin). The raw bar also boasts an impressive wine list, according to a press release. Skipjack Oyster is celebrating its opening with half-off glasses of sparkling wine throughout October. Showing an ACL Fest wristband October 3-5 and 10-12 will also take an additional 20 percent off the bill. Hours as they appear on Google are 6:30 am to midnight Mondays through Thursdays, and 7:30 am to midnight Fridays through Sundays.
Austinites may take Amy’s Ice Creams for granted (and a healthy number still actively treasure it), but folks living in Hutto have at-home acess for first time. Amy's is moving in at 150 Alliance Blvd., Ste. 220, sometime this fall. Before then, those interested in working at Amy's can attend a job fair at an onsite ice cream truck September 14 and 21, both Sundays. This is the 19th Amy's in Texas.
As fall arrives, Halloween pop-ups are returning, but we'll treat these transformative endeavors as openings on this list. Gibson Street Bar (1109 S. Lamar Blvd.), famous for its holiday decor, is becoming a Twisted Carnival from October 1 to November 2. Guests can expect spooky decor and themed cocktails from 4 pm to 2 am Mondays through Thursdays, and noon to 2 am Fridays through Sundays.
Hoboken Pie, the pizza place with some of the best real estate in the city on Red River Street, officially reopened its dining room this month after five years. The dining room originally closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and since then the business has been operating through takeout and delivery. A grand reopening will be held September 12 and 13, with $3 Lone Star Beer, $3 pizza slices, exclusive merch, daily $50 gift card giveaways, and other prices from Austin FC, Stubb's, and Mohawk. Family Business Beer Company will be also join the fun on September 12 from 3–7 pm with its own giveaways and samples. Operating hours are 11 am to 2:30 am daily.
Texas Beer Company, a brewery based in Taylor, has called it quits and only said goodbye to some besties. According to the Austin Business Journal and a letter to stakeholders acquired by CultureMap, the company started losing foot traffic during the pandemic, and sales never fully recovered. Since the company could not pay its loans, "essentially all" its assets and intellectual property were foreclosed on. The business will live on after a rebrand, becoming 2.0 Brewing Company under the leadership of real estate developer Perry Lorenz and Caitlin Olle, ABJ says.
Other news and notes
Technically Austinites can enjoy South African peri-peri chicken chain Nando’s any day they want, now that there's a permanent location in the Mueller neighborhood. But for a limited time, they can invite a touring food truck to their neighborhoods, offices, and even backyards. The Nando's truck is stopping by Austin from September 16-24; fans can apply at nandosperiperi.com to get a stop on the tour.