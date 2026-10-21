Coffee and Chat
Austin supper club organizers to open casual all-day social space
As Austin grows, so too does its landscape of all-day multi-use spaces. The newest is All Good Things Studio, which will serve coffee and operate an evening bar, offer coworking spaces, host movement classes, and maintain a rotating community event calendar. According to a press release, the venue at 2602 E. Cesar Chavez St. is expected to open this winter.
The 7,000-square-foot studio will expand the philosophy of ATX Supper Club, a membership-based community dinner party series. Members get together at rotating hosts' homes or other venues for a dinner, and once a month the club throws broader parties that platform local chefs, artisans, performers, and more.
ATX Supper Club founders Bay Stewart and Hannah Sexton started working on All Good Things in 2025, when they decided to expand the series out into a permanent space that would "offer the warmth and intentionality of an intimate dinner on a larger,
more accessible scale," per the release. ATX Supper Club will continue operating on its own; All Good Things is just "inspired" by the series, not a rebranding.
The barrier of entry is lower at All Good Things, since it is open to the public with no membership. It will be easier for guests to drop by without committing to a pre-scheduled event.
"We built the community before we built the space, said Stewart in the release. "For six months before the build-out, we worked with local organizers to understand what they needed. We kept coming back to the same thing: the community needs a place to gather regularly. Austin has people doing the beautiful, often difficult work of getting strangers to take a chance on each other. We wanted to build a home that supports that work."
All Good Things will have some help from other local businesses built in when it launches. Luanne's Coffee will handle the coffee program and Body Language Movement will bring classes that "[balance] strength with softness." Both the core All Good Things team and community members will plan events in the space. It will also be available for use by local brands and organizations in their own events.
"Hospitality can become so polished and scripted that the guest gets lost in the process," said Sexton. "We want to bring it back to real, thoughtful interactions that make people feel welcome and cared for."