Mum Foods co-founder brings pizza, cured meats, and more to Buda
One of the co-founders of Mum Foods and Howdy Child is onto a different culinary venture — this time in Austin's neighbor to the south, Buda. Astra Restaurant & Bar, by restaurateur Matti Bills, is slated to open on Main Street in late January or February.
A press release from the Buda Economic Development Corporation (Buda EDC) announces the "elevated yet approachable neighborhood restaurant" on behalf of Bills.
The menu focuses on locally sourced ingredients — including some from its own on-site garden — presented on shared plates, artisan sandwiches with house-cured meats, wood-fired pizza with Barton Springs Mill flour, pasta, burgers, and more. More delicate menu items include crudos, dishes showing off seasonal vegetables, and even soft-serve ice cream in house-made waffle cones.
Bills is also the founder of Three Six General, a butcher shop in San Marcos. The shop will provide meats to Astra, including a mostly Italian selection of mortadella, coppa ham, salami, and bacon.
For drinks, guests can expect high-quality espresso and matcha, plus a cocktail program by Lauren Beckman, the cocktail director at the Michelin-starred San Antonio restaurant Mixtli.
“Astra has been a labor of love rooted in community, hospitality, and deep respect for the ingredients and people who make Texas food special,” said Bills in the release. “Buda’s Main Street offered the perfect setting for what we’re building — a place that feels welcoming, grounded, and genuinely connected to its surroundings. We’re excited to grow here and to be part of downtown Buda’s next chapter.”
Bills is a native Austinite, and the restaurant is already looking like the convergence of much of Central Texas.
“Matti Bills brings an exceptional reputation, a strong commitment to sustainability, and a proven culinary vision that will enhance Main Street as a place to gather, dine, and experience the character of our community," said Buda EDC CEO Jennifer Storm. "We are proud to support this project and welcome Astra to Buda.”
When Astra opens, it'll do so with limited hours to start: 11 am to 9 pm Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays, and 11 am to 10 pm Fridays and Saturdays. Tuesdays and Wednesdays will be added to the schedule by 2026, if all goes according to plan. So will happy hour and a Sunday brunch service.