Austin Asian Restaurant Passport refreshes with 45-plus local deals
Austinites looking to explore the city’s growing Asian dining scene have a new excuse to finally try those spots on their list. The Family Style: Austin Asian Restaurant Passport is back for 2026, offering more than $350 in deals at 45-plus local AAPI-owned restaurants for $70.
Organized by the Austin Asian Community Health Initiative (AACHI), the passport is on sale now at FamilyStyleATX.com and will be valid from May 1 through July 31, timed to coincide with Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
AACHI will celebrate the passport launch and its 10th anniversary with a public launch party on May 7 from 5-8 pm at Lau Lau, located at 3701 Guadalupe St., #106. Guests can enjoy drinks from Lau Lau’s coffee shop menu along with food pop-ups from Pippa’s Homebakery, Asahi Imports, and Good Jinn. Passports will also be available for purchase onsite.
The passport is designed to introduce diners to both long-time favorites and newer local venues while supporting restaurants and AACHI's healthcare access programs. Deals typically include buy-one-get-one-free offers, discounted drinks, and free menu items with purchase, making it easy for diners to recoup the cost after just a handful of visits.
Komé Sushi Kitchen on Airport Boulevard is participating in the passport.Photo courtesy of Komé Sushi Kitchen
Participating restaurants include Chi’Lantro, Wu Chow, Komé Sushi Kitchen, The Peached Tortilla, Lao’d Bar, Yeni's Fusion, and Oseyo Restaurant, plus bakeries, tea shops, dessert destinations, and cafes like OMG Squee, Asahi Imports, Sa-Tén Coffee and Eats, Gati, and Uncle Tetsu.
Austinites identifying as Asian now make up roughly 9 percent of the city’s population, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, making it one of the city’s fastest-growing communities and helping fuel the expansion of Austin’s AAPI restaurant scene.
This year’s passport launch also coincides with AACHI’s 10th anniversary. Founded in 2016, the nonprofit helps Asian and Asian American Central Texans navigate healthcare access, language barriers, and other gaps in the traditional medical system.
In 2025 alone, AACHI helped 325 clients, scheduled 1,060 medical appointments, supported 950 attended appointments, filed 250 medical coverage applications, and served clients in more than 10 languages. The organization says 98 percent of its clients have limited English proficiency.
“Building healthier communities starts with connection, and food is one of the most powerful ways people come together,” said Hailey Easley, AACHI’s executive director, in a statement. “This passport invites Austinites to explore the diversity of the city’s Asian culinary scene while supporting the local businesses behind it.”
Additional fundraising partnerships with local businesses including Paper + Craft Pantry, Kore Collective, and Sa-Tén Coffee and Eats are expected throughout May.