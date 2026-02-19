Sweet Steps
Austin Bakery Run combines snacks and steps in inaugural 10k
For Austin runners who wish their carb-loading could continue through the run itself, there's the brand-new Austin Bakery Run. The inaugural 10k (that's about 6.2 miles) will be held Sunday, March 22, and sign-up for a limited number of tickets is open now.
Organizers seem to expect lots of participants to want to join (and who could blame them?) so tickets will be available through a lottery system that is open as of Thursday, February 19, and closes Wednesday, February 25. Runners must be at least 18 years old.
Tickets are $35. They include a bib, sweets at the bakeries, and a gift bag at the end with products from local brands. A portion of lottery proceeds will benefit All For Lunch, a nonprofit that pays off school lunch debt at Austin Independent School District (AISD) schools.
Runners of all levels are invited to join, and hopefully they have wide tastes too, since the participating bakeries have not yet been announced. A press release says both the participating runners and bakeries will be announced in early March. However, there appears to be a clue on the sign-up page: a map displays a single pin dropped at 401 Orchard St., Ste. B, the address of Nate's Baked Goods & Coffee.
The run will be led by exclusive run club partner Good Grief Run Club, which connects Austinites running through grief. However, their job on this run will be "setting the overall vibes - helping to ensure the run is welcoming, supportive, and most importantly, fun."