Where the Cool Cats Go
Colorful Austin motel debuts tropical bar for cocktails and shaved ice
As Austin's South Congress Avenue gets modernized by newcomers, a few bastions of the older and weirder stay standing. One is the Austin Motel, open since 1938 and free to play around with color and styles in the decades since. It's dipping into more of that retro color with Rocky's Bar, what it's calling an "old school cocktail oasis." It opens October 3.
Surely it took some wizardry to fit a cocktail bar between Joann's Fine Foods — the street-facing Tex-Mex diner adjacent to the hotel's lobby — and the motor court that now acts as a courtyard between rooms. But this may be one of the smallest cocktail bars in Austin; basically a service window that spruces up the existing space around it.
Wall art promises great service for visitors who no shirts or shoes. Cat motifs abound.Photo by by Chad Wadsworth
Rocky's Bar is named after the hotel's feline former mascot; that explains the colorful illustrations of cats that adorn the pool bar-style setup. It's right on brand with the rest of the motel's cheerful, retro design, keeping the property fresh without taking up more and more of its limited space. (Plus, think of how cute it'll be with the pool's seasonal "wiener cart.")
At Rocky's, guests can order cold cocktails and shaved ice. Drinks are appropriately summery: The Jungle Cat features light rum, Campari, Cherry Heering, almond, pink grapefruit; while the Cosmos on Soco blends citrus vodka, Cointreau, white cranberry, sour cordial, and "fun ice" according to the release. The Hissy Fit wakes things up with coconut water, dark rum, cold brew coffee liqueur, and more cold brew.
Refreshing and fun are the main vibes at Rocky's.Photo by Chad Wadsworth
“The cocktails are inspired by the Austin Motel setting — playful and fun with a hint of tropical," said VP of food and beverage at Bunkhouse Hotels (the motel's parent group) Jamie-Lynn Argenta. "My personal favorite is our riff on a lychee jalapeño margarita featuring a chia seed and salt rim, called the Neighborhood Stray.”
The ices can be nonalcoholic or have a boozy twist. Flavors include the Chica Cherry Cola with cola, wild cherry, and Maraschino cherry, or the Aperol Drift with "orange delight," Aperol, and cava, a Spanish sparkling wine.
Visitors can lounge on chairs and sectionals or sit around dining tables — both shaded. Shuffleboard is always an option, with more programming to come. If you don't know how to play, Rocky will teach you in an easy-to-understand graphic.
Visitors can play with an old-fashioned pastime at Rocky's Bar.Photo by Chad Wadsworth
“Rocky's is our own little oasis right in the heart of South Congress," said general manager Gaby Sierra. "It’s a perfect encapsulation of the spirit of the motel. It offers a laid-back option for locals and visitors to relax, play shuffleboard, and enjoy a boozy afternoon or evening with friends and soon-to-be friends. We wanted to create one more space where all ways are always welcome.”
The Austin Motel and Rocky's Bar are located at 1220 S. Congress Ave. Operating hours are Thursdays to Sundays from noon to 8 pm. More information is available at bunkhousehotels.com.