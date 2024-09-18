Roast Me
Austin perks up for coffee festival with 40+ participating roasters
Is that caffeine in your bloodstream, or are you just excited to see this headline? Coffee lovers in Austin will have a wonderful awakening September 28 and 29 when the Austin Coffee Festival pours into the Palmer Events Center.
Returning attendees will have a new experience this year, in part because the festival has moved from Fair Market, the warehouse event venue on East Fifth Street. This is the third annual iteration of the local tasting fair.
Although there's something for (almost) everything, the 2023 event showed a firm commitment to all things coffee; so even the most open-minded, non-caffeinated friends tagging along should be ready to embrace the theme.
Creative drinks at the 2023 festival included these Pineapple Upside Down cups (pineapple juice, club soda, grenadine, and Mexico Finca Muxbal Espresso) and BBGShooters (Minor Figures Oat Milk, cinnamon, honey, and steamed cold brew) by Red Horn Coffee House and Brewing Co.Photo by Robert Cantu
Of course, this will be a great place to compare brews and find a new favorite, with more than 40 roasters attending. That includes local favorites like Sightseer Coffee Roasters, Barrett's Coffee, and Medici Coffee Roasters.
Folks who are curious about coffee (or who know way too much and want even more) can get more information on the products from visiting pros. There will also be some panels including discussions about how coffee fits into broader culture, how the coffee industry got to where it is today, and how to open — or resist opening — a coffee shop.
For a bit more freshness, there will also be some non-coffee items to try, like tea and chai, and non-dairy milk company Oatly is a sponsor. If past options prevail, there should also be at least one coffee-infused dessert. Live music increases the festival fun.
Whimsically colored coffee cups make a nice gift for a friend who couldn't make it.Photo by OlgaMedia Productions
Finally, creative baristas can compete for the best latte art in a contest presented by Austin Coffee Collective. This is a serious competition, with four rounds of one pour each, ending in a $500 prize. Competitors can even choose to bring their own milk pitcher for maximal control.
Three judges — Bryson Lambert of Medici, Sam Peyton of Texas Coffee Traders, and Jak Ryan of Proud Mary — will determine who wins. According to the website, they're looking for "design uniqueness or classic appeal, level of difficulty, definition, symmetry, execution, contrast, and full cup."
Tickets (starting at $24 for a half-day) are available at austincoffeefestival.com.