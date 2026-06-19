Comfort To-go
Austin Rotisserie opens new location and debuts menu expansion
French comfort foods are ready for pickup in North Austin. Austin Rotisserie opened its second location, Austin Rotisserie Takeaway, on June 16 at ATX Kitchens (510 E Anderson Ln.).
In addition to serving a different neighborhood than the existing location at Fareground, the new location for to-go meals aims to serve customers more quickly and reduce delivery times. Plus, several new menu items are now available at both Austin Rotisserie locations.
Although this is Austin Rotisserie's second existing location, it's had more than two homes since it first opened as a pop-up in 2018 and later a food truck. Since its slow-cooked food is great for takeout, small locations have served it well over the years.
To make orders at Austin Rotisserie Takeaway, customers can use Austin Rotisserie’s website and most delivery apps, a press release says. If they choose pickup, they'll use the drive-through, where they'll ring a doorbell and provide the name on the order. They can also go inside to order from a kiosk and eat at a table in the dining room.
The salmon rillettes go nicely with a baguette, but a buttery croissant is extra luxurious for scooping.Photo by Sara Lauren Hinojosa
Both menus are the same, which means that people farther south also have a chance to try the new items, which owners Eric and Sophie Nathal specifically added to increase the French comfort food offerings — an admirable doubling down for an eatery that already centers on roasted chicken, potatoes, and baguettes. Austin Rotisserie hooked CultureMap up with some of the new dishes to try.
Porchetta, a rolled Italian pork dish that's stuffed with herbs and roasted to a crispy finish, is the standout among new menu items. Austin Rotisserie's is served as a thick slab or as the star of a baguette sandwich. Plastic knives are no match for this extremely crispy skin, which breaks off in a flavorful bark that diners should expect to use fingers for if they're sharing — so perhaps pack some hand sanitizer. Austin Rotisserie has great sauces, but the herby and fatty pork belly is best on its own.
Also new are in-house smoked salmon served sliced in a sandwich or as rillettes (cooked in fat and broken down to a spreadable texture) with bright chives mixed in; and housemade pâté, which can also be served en croûte (in puff pastry) as a hand pie that tastes almost more like sausage than the liver spread most diners will be familiar with.
The pâté en croûte is a good to-go snack, maybe to eat as the way home with a larger family haul.Photo by Sara Lauren Hinojosa
A duck bánh mì, which was a special for about a year, is also new on the permanent menu. Diners may already know that the fatty meat is a great substitute for pork, and the slightly spicy sandwich (thanks to jalapeño slices) is perfect for dipping into the salsa verde that's already an Austin Rotisserie staple.
Oh and the duck banh mi is new-ish. It's been a special for around a year now but was just officially added to the menu.
Two new desserts join the menu: a crème brûlée with a delicate crust but big vanilla and toasted sugar flavors, and a thick but fluffy mousse au chocolat for folks who like heavy cocoa flavors.
There will be even more new menu items in the coming months as Remi Veuillet has recently joined the team as a charcutier, the release says.
“We reached the capacity for what we could do in our current kitchen” said co-owner Eric Nathal in the release. “We're excited to have a second kitchen that allows us to continue growing the menu, expand catering capabilities, and better serve customers, both old and new.”