Sports Club
Big sports and business team opens luxury Austin dining 'club'
A luxury "sports club" restaurant with major backers is taking a swing in Texas' capital city. Austin Sports Club opened September 10 at 205 E. 3rd St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen Wednesday, September 23, from 10-11 am.
Austin Sports Club is part of Lobos Hospitality, whose other Austin concepts include Powder Room, Toasty Badger, Manny's, and Studio Lobos. The new effort, developed in partnership with Boardroom Hospitality, presents a dimly lit, exclusive looking atmosphere, with an American steakhouse menu and sports themes.
Boardroom Hospitality is owned by former Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant and Boardroom's CEO and co-founder, Rich Kleiman, who was formerly Durant's manager. Both are based outside of Texas. They are joined in opening Austin Sports Club by Joe Gebbia, the billionaire who founded Airbnb, separated with the company in 2022, worked in DOGE, and now holds roles at Tesla and his own company, Samara. Gebbia's sports connection is as part owner of the San Antonio Spurs.
A press release says that Austin Sports Club "reimagines the storied American athletic club as a refined, experience-driven gathering place for the modern sports fan." Unlike the places many Austinites are used to watching sports together over beers and snacks, this concept references "the opulent athletic clubs of a bygone era," when people saw athletes and sports as "both awe-inspiring and approachable."
Sports imagery anchors the restaurant's theme.Photo by Scene Select
The concept's interior design is by Petermax Co., founded by Peter Maxwell Bowden. The layout looks vintage thanks to midcentury silhouettes and an almost exclusively brown color palette. Lobos Hospitality and its co-founder, Jason Ellefson, have spent three years working on getting the concept off the ground. Now that it's open, the team wants it to host people from both sports and business.
"Austin is an incredibly important place to me and I've wanted to have a space like Austin Sports Club to come back to for a long time," said Durant in the release. "The team at Lobos has done an incredible job with hospitality in Austin, and that they understand the city I love so well was a big factor in this partnership."
On the menu, guests can expect ribeye from Snake River Farms, seafood like grilled branzino and chilled lobster rolls, and more European dishes like cacio e pepe arancini. Sharable plates, including one plate that pairs caviar with tater tots, will help strengthen the "club" aspect. On the beverage side, themed cocktails (like Wimbledon ‘75, The Dagger, and the Hat Trick) accompany wine, craft beers, and rare spirits. Of course, a weekend brunch gives diners a reason to visit during weekend football games.
Austin Sports Club is open Mondays through Thursdays from 5-10 pm, Fridays from 5-11 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 11 pm, and Sundays from 10 am to 10 pm. Brunch will be served weekends from open until 4 pm.