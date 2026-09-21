NEXT POUR
Favorite Hyde Park coffee shop opens wine bar in old school band room
Hyde Park neighborhood favorite Terrible Love Coffee is expanding its scope with Terrible Love Wine, a new evening destination at the historic Baker Center.
The wine bar opened September 18 at 3908 Avenue B, next door to the coffee operation. Together, the two concepts allow Terrible Love to serve the neighborhood from the first espresso of the morning through a final glass of wine at night.
Terrible Love owner Brian Knowles started serving coffee at the Baker Center in 2023, initially from a trailer. The business later moved into the former school’s boiler room, which was converted into a walk-up coffee shop. Terrible Love Wine continues that gradual evolution, occupying the building’s former band room.
Built in 1911, the Baker School served Hyde Park students in various elementary, middle, and high school configurations before Austin Independent School District converted it to administrative offices. Alamo Drafthouse co-founders Tim and Karrie League later purchased the property and began redeveloping the historic campus for creative businesses and nonprofit organizations.
The arrival of Terrible Love Wine also marks the return of a dedicated neighborhood wine bar to Hyde Park. Vino Vino opened at 4119 Guadalupe St. in 2006 and became a longtime destination for wine drinkers. It temporarily closed in July 2019 and ultimately never reopened, according to Eater Austin. Seafood restaurant Mongers took over the space in 2020.
Terrible Love Wine occupies the Baker School’s former band room next door to Terrible Love Coffee.Instagram/Terrible Love
At Terrible Love Wine, wine director Kendall Jackson has organized the by-the-glass selections by style rather than relying only on grape or region. Categories include sparkling, mineral white, textural white, skin contact, rosé, chilled red, Texas red, and full red. The approach gives customers a starting point based on what they already enjoy while leaving room to try something unfamiliar.
The program emphasizes natural wine, including bottles from less commonly represented wine-producing regions. A rotating selection should give returning customers opportunities to explore new producers and styles. The bar also serves vermouth.
A concise food menu includes a jambon beurre made with a baguette from Austin’s Nougatine Bakery, Paris-style ham, butter, and cornichons. Other options include baguette and butter, cheese plates, charcuterie, vegan chickpea salad, and rotating tinned fish served with crackers and cornichons.
Terrible Love has already earned recognition for its daytime operation. It was a nominee for Coffee Shop of the Year at the 2026 CultureMap Austin Tastemaker Awards, where it stood out for its converted boiler-room setting, grapefruit brown sugar latte, and the quality of its traditional coffee drinks.
The coffee shop serves espresso and drip coffee from Denver-based Huckleberry Roasters, while Austin’s Mercado Sin Nombre supplies coffee for its cold brew and pour-over offerings. More elaborate drinks include the Trrbl Latte, made with banana and chocolate syrups, whipped cream, and Nilla Wafer crumbles. The menu also features pastries and sweets from Texas French Bread and breakfast tacos from El Xolo.
Terrible Love Wine is open from 4-10 pm Mondays through Wednesdays, 4 pm to midnight Thursdays and Fridays, 2 pm to midnight Saturdays, and 2-10 pm Sundays. Terrible Love Coffee is open from 7:30 am to 2 pm Mondays through Fridays and 8:30 am to 3 pm Saturdays and Sundays.