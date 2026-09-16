New Austin sushi spot hides impressive menu & chefs behind cocktail bar
A new sushi concept is settling into the space behind the hybrid art gallery and cocktail bar Papercut — just as the Japanese-Mexican concept Konbini did before it. The new walk-in-only concept, Wasa, opens September 18.
Konbini opened in July of 2025, thanks to the work of co-founder Eric Schild with chefs Michael Carranza and Danielle Martinez from Tare, an upscale kappo-style restaurant in Austin. Konbini hasn't formally announced its closure.
In a statement emailed to CultureMap, Schild explains that because of "tariffs and a few other challenges," Konbini never fulfilled its original idea, which was to be a small convenience store. However, guests were excited about the late-night sushi and other Japanese food, so Wasa will take that idea and rebuild from the ideological foundation up.
“We got the space behind papercut for two reasons: to expand into food and to give ourselves a space where we could experiment. Konbini was one idea on a long list," says Schild. "We kicked around everything from a calzone spot (D.P. Dough, email us), an omakase cocktail bar, a cheese club, and even a space dedicated to back-to-back chef residencies."
Schild explains that Wasa is more like something diners would actually find in Japan. The no-reservations style keeps things grounded and hopefully accessible — though Ausitnites may be willing to stand in long lines — while the focus remains on the food. Schild says the restaurant will show off "the best fish we can get our hands on," snacks, and sandos, Japanese sandwiches that are usually made on fluffy white bread with artistically arranged fixings inside.
Raw fish is a big part of the menu at Wasa.Photo by Jasmin Porter
"It’s definitely going to continue evolving, but right now, the long-term goal is pretty simple: create the best sushi experience in Austin that doesn’t require a $100 deposit or force you to sit down for an entire meal in 60 to 120 minutes," Schild says.
Wasa only has 14 seats and guests can only enter through the bar, offering visitors a sense of discovering something hidden. Guests can also enjoy some offerings inside Papercut. Items from the full menu include Wasa Mix rice crackers and peanuts, pu-erh tea glazed walnuts, bowls with rice and fish, hand rolls featuring things like fatty tuna and Ora King salmon, hamachi nigiri with cured egg yolk and yukari (rice seasoning), and much more.
Diners will find lots of uncommon ingredients and unexpected combinations, but as far as the dishes highlighted in a press release go, nothing too left-field or fusion-forward. Some of the less highbrow fun will come along with the sandos, which will feature potato salad, egg, crab, or hot dogs, and will be served with house pickles on the side.
All this is under the purview of executive chef Elvin Jin, who also leads North Austin Japanese restaurant Tatsumi. Jin trained in Japan and has 15 years of experience in the industry.
“WASA is about respecting where Japanese cuisine comes from while allowing the food to evolve naturally,” said Jin in the release. “We want to create something that feels thoughtful and technically precise, but also welcoming and fun. Every dish is an opportunity to showcase quality ingredients, technique and a little bit of our own perspective.”
The executive chef also has some exciting support from chefs Martin Matias and Donomic Candy. Matias has worked at Nobu Palo Alto in California and Neighborhood Sushi and Sushi Bar in Ausin. Candy has worked at a well-rounded variety of Austin restaurants — including Otoko, Odd Duck, Paperboy, Dee Dee, and Daruma, plus his own Tiny Diner — and has been nominated twice for Rising Star Chef of the Year at the Austin CultureMap Tastemaker Awards.
Finally, on the beverage side, papercut co-founder Eddie Baty takes the reins. Her program will focus on whisky cocktails, with appearances by other Japanese spirits. Guests can expect traditional izakaya-style drinks and a custom highball machine at a full bar in the back of the space.Wasa and Papercut are located at 908 E 5th St. Wasa's operating hours are 5-11 pm Wednesdays and Thursdays, 5 pm to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, and 5-10 pm Sundays.