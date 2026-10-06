fresh beginnings
Lauded Austin estate restaurant Lutie's debuts new head chef and menu
Commodore Perry Estate's signature restaurant, Lutie's Garden Restaurant, has lifted the veil on a brand new menu under its new executive chef, Jakub Czyszczon. The revamped offerings mark a new chapter of approachability for diners at one of Austin's most exclusive restaurants.
This is the first substantial menu change since the garden restaurant's opening in 2021, but regulars will still find some familiar favorites among all the new dishes.
Czyszczon was well acquainted with Austin's fine dining and luxury hospitality sector before joining Lutie's. He spent the last five years as the executive chef of Garrison at Fairmont Austin, earning the restaurant a Forbes Four-star rating that it has retained since 2023. The Commodore Perry Estate is also consistently honored on lists of the best hotels in the world.
In a press release, Czyszczon said his 15 years in the culinary industry were driven by a "spark for fresh cuisine, innovative flavors and love for ingredients stemming from time spent on my grandmother’s farm in Poland."
Now at the helm of a Michelin-recommended restaurant, he's taking inspiration from his heritage and combining it with Central Texas flavors, French techniques, and "New Nordic aesthetics" for the new menu.
New dishes pictured include the roasted bird with herb pistou, beef tartare on pain perdu, Texas striploin over swiss chard, and a green salad.Photo courtesy of Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Collection
CultureMap was invited to taste some of the new dishes before the menu's official launch, including robust entrees like roasted chicken breast, Chef Czyszczon's Texas striploin steak, and fried quail drumettes. Our favorite non-meat bites included a breaded and fried soft-boiled egg topped with caviar, and a sunchoke gemelli pasta with fermented mushrooms and pistachios.
Other new dishes on the menu include:
- Fresh oysters with green chile under cucumber ice
- Gougères with cheddar mornay and apricot jam filling
- Beef tartare served on pain perdu and topped with julienned jalapeño
- Coal-fired octopus with guajillo, fig, and grilled potatoes
Loyal patrons will still find staples like the estate garden bread with cultured butter and the caramel drizzled kouign-amann ice cream on the menu. The new dining offerings can be accentuated with a glass of wine from Lutie's curated wine program or a signature cocktail from the estate's lead bartender, Sarah Rahl.
During the press dinner, Czyszczon revealed that the estate plans to expand the garden to cultivate more ingredients for the restaurant, as well as adding beehives on the property.
Another new shift is the extension of Lutie's social hour, which now runs from 4:30-10 pm on Mondays and 4:30-6 pm Tuesdays through Sundays, as well as weekend brunch hours from 10 am to 2 pm. These purposeful changes aim to reimagine the estate's signature restaurant as a neighborhood restaurant while keeping its elevated European charm.
"Entering Lutie’s, the goal isn’t to change the tranquil ambiance and experience guests have come to know, but to elevate that experience with a new perspective that connects guests to the ingredient and story each dish tells," Czyszczon said.