Roamin' Pizza
Local Roman pizzeria to expand to North Austin shopping center
The Domain Northside is no standard strip mall, so it follows that this culinary newcomer is no standard pizzeria. The family-owned Baldinucci Pizza Romana, with one location is Westlake Hills, has announced an expansion to 11501 Rock Rose Ave., #146. An opening date has not been set, but it'll be sometime in spring 2026, according to a press release.
Baldinucci opened in October 2022, and as the name suggests, specializes in Roman pizza. Called pizza al taglio ("by the cut"), it has a square shape and a puffy crust that is thicker than Neapolitan or New York pizza, but thinner than Sicilian pizza. Americans might see it and think of a flatbread.
At this pizzeria, it's made with imported Italian flour in a high-hydration dough, which then undergoes a slow fermentation. Plus, the restaurant even looks different than most Austin pizzerias, with lots of varieties laid out in a display case. Some New York-style pies can also be found in the case.
Customers favor the Sausage & Honey with serrano peppers and mascarpone, the Nonna (with tomatoes and garlic), and the Fig & Arugula with vegan mozzarella, roasted peppers, and balsamic glaze.
In all, there are 10 vegan Roman pizzas, 10 with meat, and three that are vegan; then there's about a dozen New York-style pizzas including a make-your-own option, and a few involtini (like a pizza wrap). Finally, sandwiches, salads, and some small dishes alla parmigiana wrap up the menu. Gluten-free diners can also be accommodated.
“The response we’ve received in Westlake Hills, and across Austin, has been incredibly humbling,” said co-owner Gabriel Baldinucci in the release. “Something we’ve heard time and time again is the desire to have our pizza more readily available across the city, and joining Domain Northside feels like the right next step to meet our customers where they are and continue sharing our craft and passion with the community.”
The release assures readers that the Baldinucci family — including extended family members who work behind the scenes — will continue their "hands-on, family-driven approach" at the new location.
Guests will be able to grab a slice on the go, but they can also sit down and linger.
“Baldinucci Pizza Romana is a strong example of the locally rooted and experience-driven brands we seek to introduce to Domain Northside and the Austin community,” said Senior Vice President of Leasing at Northwood Retail Jacqueline Fitch. “Their commitment to authentic Italian cooking aligns seamlessly with our vision for the center as an elevated dining destination."
Baldinucci Pizza Romana West Lake Hills is open from 11 am to 9 pm Sundays through Thursdays, and 11 am to 10 pm Fridays and Saturdays.