Local Thanksgiving
Austin chef creates local food and recipe guide for Thanksgiving
Central Texans who want to celebrate local bounty on Thanksgiving can consult a new free guide before shopping or cooking this year. Chef, community builder, and former Bento Picnic owner Leanne Valenti partnered with Texas Farmers Market, more than 30 chefs, and more than 30 farmers in compiling A Central Texas Thanksgiving.
The guide presents four purposes: discover what’s in season, meet the farmers, shop the local markets, and cook with the harvest. It's not something a user would read cover-to-cover; instead, it's organized into browsable categories including a section with more than 75 recipes for everything from mains to desserts, all using local ingredients.
For example, say a user is interested in what James Beard Award-winning chef Jesse Griffiths of Michelin Green Star restaurant Dai Due is cooking for Thanksgiving. They can check his page, learn about his commitments to sustainable cooking, and check out his recipe for turkey country pâté.
To complete the recipe, they'll need to find some turkey offal and bacon, so next they check the markets tab and confirm that Radius Butcher & Grocery has whole turkeys, bacon, and a list of other ingredients. While planning their visit to the shop, they see Swiss chard on the list and click through to see three recipes that use the leafy vegetable. And if their passion for local produce calls them to support specific farms directly, they can see a list of farms that sell Swiss chard on its ingredient page.
In case home chefs don't see this article, there will be QR codes at both Texas Farmers Market locations (Bell and Mueller), Radius, Boggy Creek Farmstand, and Local Pastures through Thanksgiving.
Valenti's goals for the project include supporting local businesses and reducing waste during "Austin’s biggest home-cooking moment of the year," according to a press release.
"The more we cook with what nearby farmers are growing, the stronger our local food culture becomes,” said Valenti. "When we talk about eating locally, we often focus on the health benefits, but one of the most meaningful rewards is connection — getting to know the people who grow your food and plugging into the community."