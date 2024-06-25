Chalmed to meet you
Armadillo Den team brings West Texas to Austin at refurbished gas station
There's now even more armadillos digging around this cozy Austin den. Armadillo Den came first in South Austin in 2020, followed by a quaintly named East Austin concept, Dainty Dillo — both outdoorsy hangs known for events and live music. Now a third concept with a similar focus on music is joining the fray starting June 28.
The Armadillo Den team is taking on this project, its second in a year, with Michael Covey, who owns Juniper and Murray's Tavern. This is the second concept they've done together, following Dainty Dillo.
The most exciting part — aesthetically, at least — is the location. Chalmers will be located in a refurbished gas station, now embodying "West Texas vibes," according to a press release. It may be refurbished, but it's not completely transformed; The design by South Austin group Canales and Co was inspired by "retro gas stations and roadhouses" in the desert of the Lone Star State.
That leaves the restaurant, bar, and music venue with 3,000 square feet of space to work with inside, plus a 2,000-square-foot front deck and backyard. That's nothing to scoff at, considering how tiny gas stations can be in the capital city. Some Austinites may already be used to seeing the building at 1700 E. Cesar Chavez St., where the main road crosses with Chalmers Avenue. (Think just past Oseyo and across from Las Cazuelas Méxican Restaurant.)
The rustic interior will feature a broad range of materials, all on theme: saltillo tile (Mexican terra cotta), limewash (chalky paint), corrugated metal, knotty pine wood, and stucco. A bar and TVs will complete the transformation from gas station to neighborhood hang, but the old gas pump has remained in all its glory. Continuing the low-maintenance look outside are concrete breeze blocks and painted metal furniture, meant to evoke a roadside motel.
It doesn't get much more Southwestern than this menu, which tours beyond Tex-Mex. Diners can look forward to double quarter-pounder burgers, crispy onion rings, cracked wings (fried dusted with Hatch chili powder, salt, and lime), fry bread tacos (with ground beef, carnitas, steak, or mushrooms), bacon-wrapped shrimp poppers, and more. Pecan brownies top it all off, and guests can head outside to pick up something colder at Sweet Nothings, a snow cone and soft serve trailer.
Regulars at Armadillo Den and Dainty Dillo will be happy to see the same draft cocktails, plus some other specialty mixes and local drafts. The release teases a frozen Mexican martini, with reposado tequila, Cointreau, okra brine, and lime; a Desert Zombie with tequila, mezcal, and "an island spice zombie mix"; and a Nitro Carajillo with Licor 43, espresso, nitro cold brew, and optional tequila.
Opening in two phases, this restaurant will get a slow roll-out. It begins on June 28 with a limited food menu; The full menu catches up on July 1. The backyard, where the live music will be played, will be closed at first. It's due to open "a few weeks later," although there is no official date yet.
“We’re thrilled to be opening up our second restaurant in East Austin this year,” said partner Brett Berry in the release. “Our inspiration for Chalmers was drawn from our experiences road tripping through West Texas, and stopping at roadside gas stations during fill ups. We wanted to bring a little West Texas and Hill Country to Central Texas, and we showcase that through the aesthetics and designs of Chalmers.”
Chalmers will be open Mondays through Wednesdays from 4 pm to midnight, Thursdays through Sundays from noon to midnight, and Saturdays from noon to 1 am. More information is available at chalmersaustin.com.