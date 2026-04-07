Local Meme for Sale
Austin's famous Chili's at 45th and Lamar lot listed for sale
An Austin meme is at risk as the lot that houses Chili's at 45th and Lamar has been listed for sale. The restaurant at 4420 N. Lamar Blvd. is a local internet icon — so much so that it even has its own Wikipedia page — but the land is now listed by real estate firm CBRE. The neighboring site, which currently houses Starbucks, is also for sale.
The Austin Business Journal (ABJ) dug into this listing early, giving Austinites a better idea of what might be changing. The answer is actually not much: CBRE's Bradley Bailey says things have been going well on the property, so he expects business to stay the same.
"They're such great real estate infill locations and they're such nice real estate that they'll probably stay very similar to what they are right now for a very long time," Bailey told ABJ.
"A very long time" is a reasonable estimate given that this Chili's was constructed in 1999 and seems to be at its strongest ever in the mid-2020s, at least as far as the public consciousness goes. Hopefully for those who are legitimately emotionally invested, this isn't like when parents finally latch onto new slang and it dies.
While it could have been said that there was nothing special about this particular Chili's when the joke started, it's become a self-fulfilling prophecy. As Austinites become more aware of the meme — both Reddit users, where it started, and whoever else has heard it over the years — local institutions have legitimized it by playing along.
April 5, 2024, was officially Chili's at 45th & Lamar Day. And when local apparel brand Tecovas partnered with Chili's on a new line of boots made of red booth material, they announced the collaboration at the 45th and Lamar location.