Austin Tex-Mex staple Chuy's rolls up new Hutto location
If there's one chain that doesn't get old as it expands, it's Tex-Mex staple Chuy's. The simple food stays consistent while the aesthetic gets a refresh; This colorful chain is nearly a chain restaurant, but it doesn't take the captive audience of an amusement park to get people in the door.
The newest addition to the Austin area's bunch is as northeast as you can get without exiting the metro, settling at the Townwest Commons commercial development in Hutto. NewQuest Properties, the owner of the retail center at the northwest corner of Highway 79 and County Road 119, did not provide an exact address for the new restaurant. It is expected to open "in Q1," presumably of 2025.
Chuy's, known for its retro-eclectic look, big burritos, and margaritas, was founded on Barton Springs Road in Austin in 1982. It now operates more than 100 restaurants across Texas and mostly the Southern United States. According to the Chuy's website, despite how widespread it's become, ingredients are never frozen, and tortillas are handmade daily.
"Chuy's will be the first new full-service restaurant in Hutto in some time," said NewQuest leasing director and development partner Josh Friedlander in a press release. "It's an exciting launch for our plan to expand Townwest Commons."
The new restaurant accounts for 5,412 square feet of space within the development, with 100,000 more coming by 2026 if NewQuest meets its goal. Two large tenants are Academy Sports + Outdoors, which is already open, and EVO Entertainment, a cinema, bowling alley, and arcade that will eventually sit across from Chuy's.
More information about Chuy's and its existing locations is available at chuys.com.