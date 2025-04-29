Cinco 2025
10 places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Austin with margs and botanas
Patio season is finally in full swing, and what better way to enjoy it than with a cold drink in hand? Thankfully, you don’t have to sacrifice your wallet in the process, as Austin is gearing up for Cinco de Mayo with plenty of specials and events around town to celebrate.
This Mexican holiday honors the 1863 Battle of Puebla, in which a smaller Mexican army defeated the French. Not to be confused with Mexican Independence Day, which is observed in September, Cinco de Mayo is renowned across the US as a way to celebrate Mexican heritage and indulge in the country’s most famous spirit: tequila.
This year, May 5 falls on a Monday, which gives way to an entire weekend of festivities. Here are 9 ways to enjoy Cinco de Mayo in Austin.
La Fête de Cinco de Mayo
Saturday, May 3
La Fête de Cinco de Mayo digs into the cultural roots of the festivities, celebrating how Mexico and France have influenced each other through architecture, food, and art. The family-friendly activities include arts and crafts, food and art vendors, plus live performances from a mariachi band and ballet folklórico. This event is free to attend. For more information, visit mexic-artemuseum.org.
Cinco de Mayo Weekend at Hotel Vegas
Saturday, May 3, and Sunday, May 4
Hotel Vegas is going all out with a weekend full of festivities. Join the dance party on Saturday with live music from Los Alcos, Mala Nota, and Cayuga All Stars, plus Latin beats from DJs Soularreal and Chorizo Funk. On Sunday, enjoy a drag brunch with Vixens of Volstead, a Selena tribute, more DJs, and food specials from El Borracho Taco. Both days are free to attend. RSVP on Facebook.
Haymaker Austin
Saturday, May 3, through Monday, May 5
This laid-back bar loves a weekend-long festivity, and Cinco de Mayo is no exception. Haymaker Austin will feature themed drinks and food specials from Saturday through Monday. Don’t forget to try the signature sandwiches while you’re there. On Saturday, patrons can also enjoy a live performance by a mariachi band. No reservation needed.
Taquero Mucho
Sunday, May 4
This Latina-owned taquería, known for its fun drinks and unique space, will be celebrating all day on Sunday to kick off Cinco de Mayo. The drink specials include $6 house margs, $2 house tequila shots, and $20 margarita towers. You can join the celebration at both the downtown and Domain locations. Reservations available on OpenTable.
Cinco de Mayo Brunch & Drag Show
Sunday, May 4
Cheer Up Charlie’s is serving up two different drag shows in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. First, a brunch inspired by the popular Mexican card game, Lotería, with drag performances, Ballet Folklorico Maricruz, and more ($10 entry). In the evening, enjoy a drag show with performances by local Mexican and Mexican-American performers. For more information, visit cheerupcharlies.com.
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Sunday, May 4, and Monday, May 5
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot promises to go hard on the Cinco de Mayo celebrations with double the fiesta. On Sunday, enjoy live mariachi, DJs, and a vendor market. Specials include $6 passionfruit margs and ranch waters, plus $1 street tacos. On Monday, there will be more food and drink specials along with a cumbia party from DJ Manny Mo & Friends. No reservations needed.
Arriba Abajo: One Year Anniversary Fiesta
Sunday, May 4, to Monday, May 5
The cantina bar located at the Thompson hotel is doubling down on celebrations by joining Cinco de Mayo and its one-year anniversary. The party starts on Sunday with live mariachi, specialty cocktails, games, and flash tattoos on-site, along with themed bites. Monday, patrons can continue to celebrate with $1 carnitas and chicken tacos, plus $1 flavored tequila shots. The event is free to attend. RSVP here.
Manuel's
Monday, May 5
This 40-year-old Mexican restaurant will be celebrating on the holiday with $3 off margaritas all day. Happy hour will also have its own celebration: from 3:30-6 pm, guests will get $2 off all shots, wine, and cocktails. The restaurants is also showing off its new happy hour botanas (snacks) from 4:30-6 pm.
Hotel Viata
Monday, May 5
If drinks and tacos poolside are your dream celebration, Hotel Viata is the place to check out. They’ll have a street-style taco bar with housemade salsas and condiments, plus handcrafted cocktails featuring Lalo Tequila. Food and drink tickets will be available to purchase on-site. Tickets are $35, available at hotelviata.com.
Otopia Rooftop
Monday, May 5
'Tis the season for rooftop parties. Otopia Rooftop, on top of The Otis, is welcoming guests for a party from 7-11 pm for half-off frozen margaritas, "festive bites," a DJ set by Ben Green, and giveaways. Tickets are $15 and include a welcome cocktail with Dulce Vida Tequila. Plus, if you can't make the party, margaritas will still be half-off all day and even all month.