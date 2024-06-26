benvenuto!
Italian-American eatery brings fresh classics to Southwest Austin this fall
The Belterra Village Shopping Center in Southwest Austin is adding a new restaurant to its lineup of local eats. Cousin Louie's, an Italian American restaurant with a casual ambiance and extensive wine program, is slated to open in fall 2024.
Cousin Louie's will be located at 165 Hargraves Dr., Suite T100. The space formerly belonged to Mighty Fine Burgers, which closed earlier in 2024. Both eateries – plus The League Kitchen & Tavern (also in Belterra Village) and Tony C's Pizza & Beer Garden – are all operated by hospitality group Tc4 & Co.
The full-service restaurant is an exciting addition to the ever-expanding Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs area, and will be operated by the hospitality groups' co-founders, Tony Ciola and Creed Ford IV, as well as head chef Louis Ciola III.
"75 years and three generations since our great Uncle Dominick opened the first Ciola’s in Virginia Beach, Virginia, we are honored to have an opportunity to showcase our authentic Italian-American cuisine and heritage here in Dripping Springs," said Tony Ciola in a release.
Renderings show a quaint inside fit for any New York pizzeria — but the restaurant likely won't serve pizza.Rendering courtesy of Kim Lewis Designs
Chef Ciola has more than 20 years of culinary experience under his belt, and has worked at several esteemed Austin restaurants like Barley Swine, Hestia, Salt & Time, and Commodore Perry Estate. Tony Ciola, a certified sommelier, will curate the restaurant's wine list, with a majority of the wines hailing from Italy.
Cousin Louie's dining offerings will include time-honored family recipes from 1949, popular Tony C's plates, and handmade pasta dishes, but diners likely won't see pizza on the menu. Instead, the restaurant will primarily serve traditional Italian-American fare that folks know and love, like the famous "Grandma Ciola's Meatballs," chicken piccata, pork chop and peppers Milanese, porcini mushroom ravioli with a truffle cream sauce, agnolotti with Bolognese ragù, and more.
“We’re all very excited to bring Cousin Louie’s to life and add a new concept to the Tc4 & Co portfolio,” said Louis Ciola.Photo courtesy of Tc4 & Co.
"I spent a lot of time with my Great Uncle Dominick at the original Ciola’s in Virginia Beach when I was younger, so I’m thankful for the opportunity to carry on that legacy, while incorporating what I’ve learned from working with some of Austin’s best chefs, to create the Cousin Louie’s menu," said Louis Ciola.
Though Cousin Louie's formal opening date is unknown, more information is coming soon on Instagram.