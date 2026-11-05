Just a Bite
Austin omakase team opens much more casual South First Street sushi bar
The team behind Austin's highly regarded Craft Omakase has debuted another sushi restaurant built for a more casual crowd. Craft Nori is open now at 3715 S. 1st St., Ste. A.
The restaurant's website promises, "High standards, good prices. No reservations."
Guests at Craft Nori will have to locate it in the Tree Apartments building. Parking is available on the bottom floor of the building's garage; from there, guests will have to go up one level, and can do so without entering the apartment lobby. They can also park at LifeWorks across the street after 5 pm and enter at the restaurant's level from South First Street.
The dining room is long and shallow, largely taken up by a sushi counter covered in calm blue tiles. A curved ceiling in a natural wood finish wraps over the bar like an awning, increasing architectural interest as well as the feeling that the restaurant is just squeezed into a convenient space — a stop on a larger night out. Some small tables are also available past the bar. Frosted windows block out much of the street while letting in light.
The menu will change regularly, but a copy from the restaurant's first week fully open can offer some clues about what's to come. Categories include sushi and sashimi, temaki (sushi rolled into a cone shape), cold dishes, hot dishes, vegetables, skewers, and sweets. A beverage menu offers sake; red, white, and sparkling wines; imported and local beer; and zero and low-proof cocktails.
Among some of the more interesting starting menu items are white anchovy nigiri or sashimi; a sake handroll with salmon, shiso (an herb in the mint family), and pepitas (pumpkin seeds); and a brisket skewer with garlic and mustard. The desserts so far are simple: matcha, red bean, or hojicha ice cream, and yuzu or lychee sherbet.
The highest-priced item is four slices of o-toro, fatty bluefin tuna, for $27. Cold and hot dishes, the overall more expensive portions of the menu, range from $7-18. Eating at Craft Omakase — which has been awarded a Michelin Star each of the three years the guide has had a Texas presence — costs $185 plus a 20 percent service charge and tax.
During these buzzy early days, and keeping in mind that the team only has a week of full service under their belts, parties are encouraged to arrive in groups of two to four for the fastest accommodation. Groups can be larger, but they'll probably have to wait because of the no-reservations rule.
Although Craft Nori aims for accessibility, it is only open for dinner. Hours are 4:30-9 pm Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 4:30-10 pm Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant is closed Sundays and Mondays.