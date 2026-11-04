How To Cook Thai Food
Thai chef known for Austin cooking classes launches online platform
An Austin-based Thai chef known for her food and her cooking instruction is broadening her influence with a new online cooking platform. Chef Jam Sanitchat of Thai Fresh launches Jam's Thai Table on November 12.
Many Austinites and visitors have already learned from Sanitchat, whether it was in one of her sold-out, in-person cooking classes or her two Thai cookbooks. When Jam's Thai Table launches, home cooks will be able to access the videos from anywhere. The collection starts with 18 videos and will gain a new one every week.
Weekly videos highlight one dish in 5-7 minutes, and new videos every month will spend 15 minutes explaining techniques more deeply. There will also be a live class every other month, allowing students to ask Sanitchat questions. The first live class will teach users how to make a Thanksgiving dish: sticky-rice stuffing and pot roast.
Right now, the library includes recipes for pad ka prow, red curry, tom kha gai, Thai omelet, and khao soi. There are also lessons that help users layer or create their own dishes, getting them up to speed on pantry basics, curry paste, different types of basil, and more.
Sanitchat has been teaching Thai cooking classes since she arrived in Austin from Thailand in 2004. She was cooking before she even opened her restaurant Thai Fresh — in fact, a press release says it was because the classes were so popular that the restaurant was born. Now she has both a restaurant and a culinary school nearby, where she has taught more than 15,000 students, who have to snag their spaces quickly before they routinely sell out.
Even if folks have already attended one of the chef's classes, they'll see new skills and recipes on the website that she hasn't offered before, a press release says.
A membership to Jam's Thai Table costs $7 per month or $70 per year. Founding members who sign up by November 19 will get a special rate of $45 per year, plus a spot in the first live class. Users can try the platform for free by entering their email on the website. They'll get six recipes to test out. Students who want to try an in-person class can find more information at thai-fresh.com.