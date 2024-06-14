news you can eat
A burger pop-up goes permanent and new menus abound in Austin food news
With all the new menus floating around this city, you'd almost have to try not to try something new in the coming weeks. But if you're trying a more measured approach, bookmark this list and see how many of these 14 news items you can try yourself.
Openings and closings
Good news from Bad Larry, the chaotic smashburger peddler ruling Instagram with hot takes, political memes, and messy burger pics. The Austin American-Statesman broke the news Wednesday that Matthew Bolick of Bad Larry Burger Club fame will be turning the pop-up into a permanent bar and restaurant at 2027 E. Cesar Chavez St., called Bad Larry's. Aside from the cool factor from Bolick's solid event choices — with a heavy lean into the music scene — this pop-up made it mostly thanks to its really great burgers. They'll move into their permanent in the first quarter of 2025, the Statesman reports.
Tacodeli is the latest chain announcing an opening on the ever-changing South Lamar Boulevard. This Austin-born fast casual taco joint has generated a huge fanbase for its reliable, unfussy eats; some of its salsas even made it into H-E-B locations statewide this year. The new location is opening July 17 at 1817 S. Lamar Blvd., the former home of Masa y Más, which only made a year-and-a-half in business. Visitors on opening day can enjoy $5 margaritas and enter giveaways. Operating hours will be 7 am to 9 pm Mondays through Fridays, and 8am to 9pm Saturdays and Sundays.
Former Round Rock churrascaria Fogueira Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse is relocating to The Domain for an unspecified opening date that's "coming soon." Like other Brazilian steakhouses, the upscale Fogueira Gaúcha offers unlimited tableside service for a single price: the Round Rock location was $59.95 per adult and half-price or less for kids (according to the closed OpenTable page). Diners can start at the salad bar, select meats on rotation around the dining room by various servers, and top things off — if they still have room — with dessert. This steakhouse has a business casual dress code.
ICYMI: A beautiful new poolside bar called Swim Club, by Nickel City visionary Travic Tober, is opening June 24 at the new Downright Austin hotel. Clever design turns an out-of-use pool into a Barbie-like themed dining space. Austinites with enough of a sweet tooth to drive to San Antonio for dessert (*slowly raises hand*) should seriously consider stopping by Nicosi, a new dessert bar by Austin pastry chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph. This ultra-luxe dessert spot does not allow phones. Finally, don't forget Father's Day is on the horizon. Here are some ideas, including a cocktail class and a vineyard brunch and car show, before Sunday.
Other news and notes
Sorry to break it to you, but summer is afoot. Restaurants are heralding the hot new season with menu refreshes. Among them are Uchiko, with a new six-course tasting menu during happy hour; The Driskill, with a new iced tea, chicken salad, and more in its Afternoon Tea service; North Italia, with a new bruleed blackberry butter cake; Equipment Room, with new food and cocktail items like savory okonomiyaki waffles, Baked Alaska, and a vodka cocktail with a basil spirit, Moroccan mint tea, and other complex notes; and Olamaie, with a new six-course tasting menu featuring both favorites and new efforts by Chef Amanda Turner. Add to that a new day of service — Mondays — for Old Thousand, plus a steak frites night on Tuesdays at both Peached Tortilla locations.
Lutie’s, the posh "garden restaurant" at the Commodore Perry Estate, is hosting a Prime Rib Night "in the Spirit of Father’s Day" on June 16, but it sounds worth stopping by no matter who's in your crew. The prix fixe menu ($98 per person) highlights a prime rib cut, of course, along with a wedge salad, potato puree, parker house rolls, and blackberry cheesecake and peach preserve for dessert. Diners can also take home a Lutie’s Kouign Amann ice cream pint ($12), newly available as a carry-out item. Book a table at luties.com.
Another even fancier dinner is coming up June 18 at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Caymus Vineyards with a wine dinner at Blind Salamander Kitchen & Bar. Chef Francisco Baca, representing this upscale restaurant, won the audience-voted "best bite" at Austin's Heritage Fire event in both 2022 and 2023 — so even though the menu hasn't been made public yet, it's reasonable to assume it'll be a hit. Limited tickets ($175) are still available via OpenTable.