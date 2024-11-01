Election Day Dealas
Election deals and parties in Austin to make November 5 go by faster
Whether voting fills you with emotion or a sense of mundane obligation, there are immediate rewards after the ballot box.
Austin bars and restaurants who either want to inspire civic feelings or capitalize on the newsy moment have prepared treats for voters — or just people who want to watch the outcome be announced together. They know you might have voted early, so stickers aren't always required.
Voters don't need to feel passionate about the president to get out there, either. If a free slice of pizza, a chance to choose a mayor, or a pick for railroad commissioner (who oversees the oil and gas industries) are enough motivation, Tuesday, November 5 is the last day to head to the polls and follow this list to the deals.
An interactive map of Travis County polling places can be found here. Voters can visit any location in the county where they are registered.
Aloft Hotels
109 E 7th St.
This is one of the few election events that actually don't address the race; this "No Watch Pawty" invites people to escape the election madness with a local animal shelter (this national brand under Marriott doesn't mention which) for some free stress relief starting at 5 pm.
Bambino
979 Springdale Rd. Ste. 153
Folks who can stand to witness the full scope of reactions in person as results start rolling in can get that experience at pizza joint Bambino, which will be offering $1 slushy shots each time a state is called. For Kamala Harris, the deal will be for piña colada shots; for Donald Trump, it'll be for orange dreamsicle shots. (Do these choices feel personal? Absolutely.) A tenth of the night's proceeds will benefit TX Gun Sense and the Lilith Fund.
Black Star Co-op
7020 Easy Wind Dr #100
Black Star Co-op has been in the watch party game for years, and has even had a busy cycle of hosting debate watch parties, too. It promises "Food & Beer Specials all night. Good people. Good vibes."
Cheer Up Charlies
900 Red River St
Organized by (and benefitting) civic engagement platform Democrasexy, this "carnival of care" from 6 pm to midnight includes performances by drag artists, burlesque dancers, comedians, and more, plus an acknowledgment that regardless of the outcome, there's work to do at the state legislature in January.
Home Slice Pizza
1415 & 1421 S. Congress Ave., 501 E. 53rd St.
One of Austin's most popular pizzerias is bringing back its longtime election incentive, where customers can wear their “I Voted” sticker for a free slice. The promotion started with early voting on October 21 and is running through Election Day.
Hotel Vegas and Volstead
1502 E 6th St.
These music venus are famous for their South by Southwest parties, but this time they're steeping into politics with a watch party starting at 5 pm. They'll show analysis inside, with a DJ on the patio, themed cocktails, games, and tacos throughout the night.
Kerbey Lane Cafe
All locations, including 3003 S. Lamar Blvd. and 13435 US-183 Ste. 415
Austinites in need of comfort food can get some at Kerbey Lane Cafe, which is giving out a free pancake to anyone who brings their "I Voted" sticker; it can be saved from early voting. This deal is for dine-in only.
Rosen's Bagel Co.
11101 Burnet Rd. Ste. A100
The first 100 people in line at the Burnet location of Rosen's Bagel Co. will get a free bagel with Violife coconut-based cream cheese in two flavor choices: Texas Pecan Pie or roasted lime, poblano and scallion. "I Voted" stickers are not required, but an openness to trying vegan cream cheese is.
Star Bar
600 W 6th St.
Star Bar has endorsed its candidates: UT Longhorns Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning. Guests can pick up some merch declaring their support (buttons for $3, hats for $20), plus enjoy $3 red and blue jello shots all day.
Tillery Street Plant Company
801 Tillery St.
Austinites with the compulsion to nurture something after the election can present their "I Voted" sticker at Tillery Street Plant Company for a freebie: either a four-inch herb or vegetable starter (excluding lavender) or a two-inch succulent. Both come with a Tillery sticker.