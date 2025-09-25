News You Can Eat
New home for BBQ tacos and a big block party unite Austin food news
Anniversaries, family recipes, and yes, even chains, are moving the Austin food scene forward without forgetting what came before. That includes anticipated new locations for the local Moreno Barbecue and the California-based Mendocino Farms; birthdays for Este and First Light Book Shop; and a big identity shift for Teddy's.
Openings and closings
First, a quick update from last week's food news: Moreno Barbecue, which serves many of its meats on a tortilla and has been garnering rave reviews online, is soft-opening its new location at 9900 South IH 35, Ste. M700, on Saturday, September 26. Times are currently not listed, and initial days of operation are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with no brunch and limited alcohol. Fans can check the restaurant's Facebook page before heading over. The grand opening is scheduled for October 11. The existing location will shift its focus to burgers.
Houston eatery Local Foods opened its first Austin location on Second Street in 2022, and is adding a second at 3800 N. Lamar Blvd. in late spring of 2026. The new location by UT grads Benjy Levit, Dylan Murray, and Martin Berson will have the same casual dishes (anchored largely by sandwiches), plus a dog-friendly wraparound patio.
EastVillage, a North Austin development in the works, is fleshing out its 15-restaurant expansion with Chicago-based sandwich chain Potbelly. It joins a futuristic conveyor belt sushi restaurant, a Midwestern chocolate and ice cream shop, and more. No address or opening date is available yet.
Staple Texas chain Shipley Do-Nuts has opened in its second Leander location, and guests are invited to stop by for a grand opening celebration this weekend. On Friday and Saturday, September 26 and 27, the new store at 144 S Brook Dr., Ste. 140 will host a ribbon cutting, give away free donuts (rules apply), a merch giveaway, and face painting. Community Impact shares more details on times and giveaways. The store is open daily from 5 am to 8 pm.
One more chain this week: Mendocino Farms, a California-based sandwich and salad shop, is opening its first of two Austin locations October 14 at 4301 W William Cannon Dr., Suite H-110. It'll be followed sometime in November by the second location at 1106 W. 38th St. Customers can get a free entrée when either location opens by signing up for a My Mendo account and selecting Austin-Arbor Trails or Austin-W 38th St as their "favorite location."
Other news and notes
Teddy’s, a sister restaurant to Bill's Oyster, is undergoing some identity changes. The biggest is that Teddy's no longer serves Southwestern food. This started unfolding over the summer, resulting in new dishes like French dip, braised short rib, beef carpaccio, and spinach artichoke dip; although some favorite menu items have also carried over. There are also new brunch options, the restaurant opens at 8 am on Saturdays and Sundays, and it will now show local sports on TVs inside and outside. Finally, there's a new list of rotating daily weeknight specials including Steak & Martini Night on Mondays and Fired Chicken Night on Thursdays.
Folks who want to celebrate Coastal Mexican restaurant Este's anniversary October 26 with Mexico City collaborator Mi Compa Chava will probably have to plan ahead; these restaurants are popular for a reason. Reservations open Friday, September 26, at noon via OpenTable. The day's menus will combine joint specials with Este's regular menu and some snacks at the adjacent Bar Toti.
First Light Book Shop, which contains a cafe and regularly hosts readings for cookbook authors, is celebrating its second anniversary with a block party Saturday, September 27. The free party from noon to 9 pm will feature live music, author readings, kids activities, and restaurant pop-ups: food and beverage participants include Sisters SnoShack, Zee’s Wiener System, Austin Oyster Co., Bad Larry Burger Club, and St. Elmo Brewing Company. RSVP at thethirdplace.is.
Chef Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel is paying homage to her grandfather Phil Aiello's red sauce again, in the recurring pop-up Aiello’s at Birdie’s. Running from September 30 to October 25, this pop-up will offer a multi-course meal ($79) including Nonna's Meatballs, Mozzarella Sticks, and Fusilli alla Vodka. This is the first time reservations will be accepted at Aiello's; make them via OpenTable.