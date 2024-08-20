Sandwich Buddies
Franklin Barbecue teams up with Austin spot for limited-time burger
The Austin pitmaster who could be the most untouchable has done it again: collaborated with another local staple, that is. Aaron Franklin's famous spot Franklin Barbecue has lent its popular sauce to Buddy's Burger for a limited-edition burger that will only be available for four days, from August 29 to September 1. There will also be special collaborative merch available for purchase on each drop day.
The Franklin Burger stacks up two beef patties with onions smashed in, American cheese, Franklin BBQ sauce, and crispy fried onions for texture. This is elaborate compared to the usual Buddy's sandwich offerings, which keep things classic besides a few spicy, Southwestern twists: grilled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, and a proprietary spicy sauce.
The famed pitmaster offers some words of wisdom in a release: “So a bottle of barbecue sauce and a burger walk into a bar...and now they're Buddy's!"
Merch will feature this graphic.Graphic courtesy of Franklin Barbecue
This is a unique collaboration for Franklin Barbecue in some ways, too. Although Franklin-led events abound, and its sauce has proved both an easy and popular way to expand into new, short-term projects (like in-flight meals), burgers is an uncommon arena.
Buddy's is locally owned, though; so despite outside appearances, it does fit right in with Franklin's usual M.O. of collaborating close to home. It operates two locations in Austin and San Marcos, with a third under construction in Round Rock.
“Franklin BBQ is such an iconic Austin restaurant that we’ve loved for many years, so we’re thrilled that we were able to collaborate with them to create something our guests will enjoy!” said Buddy's co-owner Isha Fidai.
To try the Franklin Burger, simply ask for it at either Buddy's Burger location. More information about the restaurant is available at buddysburger.com. Fans can make their own unofficial collabs anywhere they go by keeping their own bottle of Franklin Barbecue sauce on hand — but it's more fun to see what local bites are taking interest in each other. Aw, they're buddies!