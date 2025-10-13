Freebirds' Free Snacks
Freebirds World Burrito wraps up first Hutto location with opening deals
A popular Austin-based burrito chain is expanding into the suburb of Hutto. Freebirds World Burrito is opening its first Hutto location at 126 Chris Kelley Blvd. on Thursday, October 16.The first visitors will get deals all day.
Freebirds is known for its customizable burritos and bowls, which offer large portions. The new location is directly across from Hutto High School, next to Smokey Mo's BBQ and Carly's.
Opening day will start at 10:30 am. The first 100 guests who are members will receive free burritos for a year. The first 25 will receive a burrito every week, totaling 52 a year; the rest will receive one every month, totaling 12. Recipients will need to have the Freebirds Reward App and be signed in. Rewards members will earn points toward free food with each purchase.
For later risers, there will be giveaways (like burrito blankets and catering coupons) and free samples throughout the day.
In addition to Freebirds' more widely known burritos and bowls, the chain also offers tacos, salads, nachos, and even "meal kits," orders for larger groups that come as separate ingredients so folks can customize their own burrito, tacos, or chips and dip. This fall, a limited time offer introduces a new snack to the lineup: a pumpkin cheesecake cookie.
“Every new Freebirds opening is about more than burritos; it’s about creating a place where the community can gather and enjoy fresh, flavorful food in a welcoming environment,” said vice president of operations Thomas Lane in a press release. “We are thrilled to bring the Freebirds experience to Hutto and invite everyone to join us for this exciting opening.”
Freebirds World Burrito in Hutto will be open daily from 10:30 am to 9:30 pm. Guests can order in the store, at a mobile window for pickup, or for delivery via the Freebirds app. The location is hiring now at freebirds.com.