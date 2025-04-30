Austin has tons of great restaurants, but 10 of them are really on an inspired streak. The Restaurant of the Year nominees for CultureMap's 2025 Tastemaker Awards do more than make great food; they keep evolving and chasing the unexpected.
In 2024, the Michelin Guide's Texas debut changed Austin's dining scene by awarding stars to seven Austin restaurants. We have some overlap on our list, but it's not a one-to-one match. We pointed out some special cases below, but Barley Swine and Hestia also got recognition in this historic group.
Regardless of Michelin status, our winner will be the restaurant that our judges — a panel of past winners and editorial staff — hand select for a well-rounded, exciting, and community-driven year. Cheers to Canje and Birdie's, the previous two Restaurant of the Year winners that have to wait to be eligible again.
Find out which nominee wins Restaurant of the Year on May 8 at the 2025 Tastemaker Awards party at Fair Market. We’ll dine on bites from this year’s nominated chefs and restaurants and sip cocktails from our sponsors before revealing the winners in our short and sweet ceremony.
You can keep up with all the Tastemaker Award nominees in our special editorial series, then be sure to buy your tickets to see who triumphs.
Now, let's raise a toast to our nominees for Restaurant of the Year:
Barley Swine
Amid conversations about the pretension of Austin’s food scene, Barley Swine continues its commitment to fine dining in an approachable way, with a rustic look and sane pricing. Chef Bryce Gilmore is also now two years into operating River Field Farm, finding his footing in a project that could last a lifetime — a real possibility as Barley Swine excels in its 15th year.
Craft Omakase
This upscale sushi restaurant has only been open since December 2023, but it has already earned both a Michelin Star and a top-10 spot on Texas Monthly’s list of the best new restaurants of 2025. Craft Omakase’s signature 22-course menu takes guests on a sensory journey using the highest quality ingredients.
Dai Due
Things have really heated up for Dai Due in the past year, earning one of only two green stars awarded by the Texas Michelin Guide for sustainability, plus recognition from the New York Times and USA Today. Farm-to-table is standard in Austin, but Dai Due stands out for its resourcefulness, making wild boar a hot topic and giving South Texas credit wherever possible.
DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya
This upscale omakase and Japanese hot pot restaurant puts a diner’s experience in their own hands, but they’re set up for success with helpful staff demos and luxe ingredients. A recent menu revamp added nabemono — which allows the ingredients to stay in the pot without overcooking — opening the experience up to people who want to leave the cooking to the pros.
Emmer & Rye
This longstanding farm-to-table restaurant on Austin’s iconic Rainey Street has kept locals coming back for more with its ever-changing culinary offerings and its extensive wine and cocktail menu. Emmer & Rye’s sustainability practices – such as whole-animal butchery and house-made bread and pasta – earned it Michelin’s other Texas green star.
Este
This instantly iconic East Austin eatery is renowned for its cold bar selections, from its oysters topped with salsa negra to its shrimp aguachile. Even while building one of the city's most celebrated daily dining services, the Este team has been busy giving garden tours, speaking at farms, and planning an unending list of special events.
Hestia
Named after the Greek goddess of the hearth, Hestia respects the classics but never gets complacent. Nothing at Hestia is expected, from sourdough ice cream to a variety of lactic acid fermented produce. A new bar and a residency at Pershing have switched up the experience for both longtime fans and newcomers, who can now enjoy the menu in a more casual capacity.
InterStellar BBQ
This barbecue joint’s success has indeed reached the outer limits of the genre. In 2024, it was one of the first four barbecue restaurants in Texas to ever receive a Michelin Star. Aside from the meticulousness needed to make great barbecue, InterStellar also presents unexpected offerings like sorghum glazed duck, inter-cuisine collabs, and bright seasonal sides.
LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue
Another Michelin Star-winner in barbecue, LeRoy and Lewis built its legacy not only by perfecting its brisket-smoking technique, but by embracing modernity with its non-traditional sides like kimchi, chori-papas, and pork hash with rice. A frozen Big Red sangria can round out the meal for a game-changing barbecue experience.
Nixta Taqueria
Nixta Taqueria elevates the concept of counter service with innovative Mexican fare featuring unconventional ingredients, such as duck carnitas tacos, beet “tartare” or carrot tostadas, and a celery salad. The enchilada potosina taco has even won acclaim among Texas Monthly’s 50 Best Tacos in Texas. Sweet-toothed Austinites can’t resist Nixta’s refreshing paletas for dessert.
---
The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards ceremony is sponsored by The Yuengling Company, Garrison Brothers Distillery, Hornitos, Texas Beef Council, PicMe Events, and more to be announced. A portion of the proceeds benefitsCentral Texas Food Bank.