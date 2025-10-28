Hot Goss
Famous Nashville hot chicken chain roosts in 2nd Austin location
North Austin, prepare your tastebuds: Hattie B’s Hot Chicken is spreading the Nashville spice. Nearly two years after making its Austin debut on South Lamar, the fast-casual favorite is heading north. The new spot opens November 5 at 3100 Esperanza Crossing, Suite 130, at Domain Northside.
“We love the energy, the crowd, the food scene — it all lines up with what we’re about,” said co-founder Nick Bishop, Jr. in a press release.
The new location clocks in at 2,300 square feet with a bold look to match its flavors: red, black, and white everything, plus chicken portraits in neon. Guests will find 48 seats inside and another 58 outside on the covered patio, perfect for people-watching at the popular shopping spot.
“We've been encouraged by how much the Austin community has supported us,” Bishop adds. “Now we’re excited to take the party to North Austin and serve up some heat, hospitality, and a whole lot of chicken to this awesome community.”
And what a lot of chicken it is. Expect the staples fans have already fallen for: dirty bird fries loaded with pimento mac, tender bites and Nashville comeback sauce; the classic chicken sandwich with bacon-laced pimento cheese; jumbo chicken tender plates; and the famous "Fight or Flight." The latter comes in three spice levels: "Hot," "Damn Hot," or "Shut the Cluck Up."
For those who need a little encouragement to embrace the full spice level, Hattie B's has partnered with Dell Children's Foundation. For every "Shut the Cluck Up" order, $1 goes to the charity — which seems both generous and pure evil all at once.
Once guests' taste buds are thoroughly burned, Hattie B's has cooling agents abound: canned and draft beer, cocktails, and plenty of boozy frozen drinks.
“Whether you're ordering a classic chicken sandwich for lunch, refueling mid-shopping spree or kicking off a night with friends and some snacks to share, we’ve got something that hits the spot,” says Executive Chef Brian Morris. “Let’s go, Austin!”
Hattie B's Domain location is open Sundays though Thursdays from 10:45 am to 11 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays until 1 am.