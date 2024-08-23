H-E-B NOW
New Favor app service promises H-E-B grocery delivery in 45 minutes
It's the dawn of a new age for grocery delivery. Austin-based on-demand delivery brand Favor has launched a new service that promises to deliver H-E-B groceries to customers in just under an hour. Called H-E-B Now, the service is meant to be a convenient and fast solution for a Favor customer's last-minute grocery needs.
According to a release, shoppers can order up to 15 items and have them brought right to their doorstep in just 45 minutes or less. It's like using the express check-out lane at any H-E-B, but without the hassle of leaving the house or waiting in line.
Although home delivery is already available through H-E-B and Instacart, neither commits to anything as fast as a 45-minute order turnaround. Another short-term perk encourages shoppers to make the switch: To celebrate the new launch, any orders over $25 will have no delivery or service fees from now until the end of 2024.
Favor is also launching a new search feature dedicated to all of H-E-B's products to help customers sort through their favorite items and the grocery chain's typical offerings, including produce, dairy, pantry items, deli and prepared foods, meat and seafood, health and beauty supplies, and more. In the new H-E-B tab, shoppers can now find items in beer and wine, as well as products in Blooms by H-E-B, H-E-B Sushiya, True Texas BBQ, among others.
"The new service strengthens Favor’s commitment to delivering the best service and selection with Texas hospitality, no matter what Texans’ delivery needs are," the release says.
Founded in 2013 and acquired by H-E-B five years later, Favor now operates in over 400 Texas cities with more than 100,000 delivery drivers.
More information about H-E-B Now can be found on favordelivery.com.