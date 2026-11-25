Santa's Cocktail List
10 festive pop-up bars bring Christmas spirits to Austin for 2026
If there's one thing Austin does well (besides win football games), it's a no-holds barred, holiday pop-up bar. The list for Christmas 2026 includes some longtime favorites, festive newcomers, and a smack-talking Santa.
Don your holiday best and don't be a Scrooge. A visit to one of these Christmas pop-up bars would even make the Grinch's heart grow three sizes.
A Sparkling Pink Christmas
610 N. Interstate Hwy. 35, through December 27
Think of this pop-up as if Glinda was in charge of Christmas plans. A Sparkling Pink Christmas is the latest pop-up to take over Wanderlust Wine Co. Downtown, and it's exactly what it says it is. The space is inundated with pink Christmas decor, from tinsel to cocktails. The pink, ticketed pop-up includes a 90-minute reservation and a welcome cocktail or mocktail upon arrival. Additional drinks and bites are available to purchase onsite.
East End Ballroom
4715 E 5th St., through December 27
One of the most unique newcomers on this list, the East End Ballroom, has transformed the casita on its property. Now it's a 1970s Latin American-inspired Christmas cantina with disco vibes, dubbed "Fel-East Navidad." There will be applicable drinks and bites on deck – coquito, holiday martinis, Christmas martinis, and food like tamales and tres leches cake from Llama Queen. The space is walk-in only. Proceeds from sales on Sundays go towards Latinitas, a local nonprofit dedicated to empowering young girls and women.
Lefty's Day and Night
1813 C E 6th St., through December 27
At Lefty's, Santa likes to engage in a bit of smack talk. Rudolph's Roadhouse has officially taken over Lefty's Day and Night. The drinks are colder than current Texas temps — there's a frozen Merry-Rita or a Gingerbread Painkiller for starters — and the space has been completely Christmas-ified. The pop-up has seasonal events every week, including Christmas movie nights on Tuesdays, Trash-Talking Santa appearances on Thursdays, and even a gingerbread house competition on Sunday, December 13.
Nickel City
1133 E. 11th St., through December 27
A perfect pitstop for tiki fans, Nickel City Austin is hosting the tropical Sippin Santa pop-up. Reservations are required for the tiki-fied Christmas experience, which naturally features holiday-themed tiki mugs that are available for purchase. On-theme drinks include the Frost Bite, Stuck in the Chimney Again, the Kris Kringle Colada, and the Sippin Santa, among other drink selections.
Miracle on 5th Street
307 W. 5th St., through December 30
Celebrating its 10th anniversary in Austin at the Eleanor, Miracle on 5th Street is officially open now. Returning with a slate of fan-favorite drinks — remember the Christmapolitan, Snowball Old Fashioned and Rudolph's Replacement? — Miracle on 5th also has some new themed drinks to sip. There's the Sleigh-sauras with peanut butter whiskey and dark rum, the Merry Mouse-Tail with white rum and cognac, along with the Irish whiskey-forward Sugarplum Stampede. Tickets are required for entry.
The Fairmont Austin
101 Red River St., through December 31
For those dying to don their favorite ugly Christmas sweater, now's your chance at the Fairmont Austin's Ugly Sweater pop-up bar. The pop-up has taken over Rules and Regs with Christmas cocktails, cheerful decor, and the skyline views the bar is known for. The hotel property will also host other Christmas events, including a tree lighting ceremony on Tuesday, December 1, a Jolly Dolly drag show on December 17, and a Fairmont Express prix-fixe experience complete with a build-your-own hot chocolate bar.
Austin Motel
1220 S. Congress Ave., December 3-31
It's beginning to look a lot like a Winter Wanderland at the Austin Motel. The Christmas pop-up will take over Rocky's Bar for most of December. Grab a shot(ski) or two, and enjoy the illuminated glow from the multitude of rainbow colored Christmas trees onsite. There will be other Christmas cocktails available for purchase, plus rotating seasonal events like festive flicks, hot dogs from Grandpa's Glizzy's, and holiday singalongs with Cheeki Khant every Saturday.
Gibson Street Bar
1109 S. Lamar Blvd., through January 3
Want to impress a date this holiday season? Book one of the private gingerbread rooms at Gibson Street Bar's Winter Wonderglam pop-up. The fully committed transformation is back with kitschy seasonal decor on both levels of the property, plus Gibson's signature assortment of holiday drinks. If you're only checking out one Christmas pop-up in Austin, this should be it.
The Dead Rabbit
204 E. 6th St., through January 3
Enjoy the luck of an Irish Christmas at the Dead Rabbit's Christmas pop-up, aptly dubbed Jingle Jangle. The pub is heavily decorated for the holidays, with a menu to match. There's a classic Irish coffee, the Sleigh Queen with gin, Frosty the Snowman with Irish whiskey, and a boozy hot chocolate called the Naughty List. Reservations are available up to two weeks in advance, but walk-ins are welcomed.
Omni Barton Creek
8212 Barton Club Dr., through January 10
The Blitzen's pop-up is back at the Omni Barton Creek. Taking over Jim Bob's Lounge on the lobby level, the festive pop-up will once again feature a cocktail menu crafted by bar legend Julie Reiner (owner of New York City's famous Clover Club, Netflix's Drink Masters, etc). Drink highlights include the Sleigh Ride with Grey Goose vodka, Oy to the World with Illegal mezcal, a cheeky cocktail named Resting Grinch Face, and an Espresso-Ho Ho martini, among others. This is a fun choice if you want a bit of Christmas with Texas Hill Country views.