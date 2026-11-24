If you’d rather skip the cooking but still want to share a meal with family or friends, plenty of Austin restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Here’s where to pull up a chair on Thursday, November 26, whether you’re in the mood for a turkey dinner, a buffet, or tacos and queso. For takeout ideas, see our 2026 list here.
Camp Lucy
11 am to 4:30 pm, 3509 Creek Rd., Dripping Springs
Camp Lucy serves Thanksgiving dinner family-style at Sacred Oaks, its timber-framed event hall in Dripping Springs. The menu includes cast-iron cornbread with local honey, roasted acorn squash soup, bourbon-glazed smoked ham, tart cherry wild rice pilaf, and apple crumble pie. Guests can play lawn games on the grounds, and cocktails, wine, and beer are available for purchase. The meal is $125 per person. Reservations are available on OpenTable.
Caroline
11 am to 11 pm, 621 Congress Ave.
Caroline’s three-course holiday meal includes lemon-brined roast turkey and pumpkin pie with spiced Chantilly cream. Parties of one to three get individually plated meals, and groups of four or more can pass the sides family-style. Reservations are available, and the restaurant welcomes walk-ins.
Carpenters Hall
11 am to 8 pm, 400 Josephine St..
The Carpenter Hotel restaurant serves a family-style spread with pecan wood-smoked turkey, sourdough sausage stuffing, and spiced pumpkin tart. The kitchen also offers a vegan, gluten-free entrée. The meal is $70 per adult and $25 for children 10 and under. Reservations are encouraged.
Casa do Brasil
10:30 am to 8 pm, 10515 N. MoPac Expy.
This Brazilian steakhouse carves turkey tableside. The $49 option includes turkey, the seasonal salad bar, and dessert. For $75, diners also get the full selection of grilled meats. Dessert choices include pumpkin cheesecake, carrot cake, and pecan pie. Reservations are recommended.
Corinne
11 am to 11 pm, 304 E. Cesar Chavez St.
The downtown Corinne serves a $69 family-style meal with roast turkey, white truffle mashed potatoes, and candied yams. Diners can choose apple crisp or pumpkin pie for dessert. Reservations are recommended.
The Driskill Grill
Midday and evening seatings, 117 E. Seventh St.
Chefs April Bloomfield and Nick Erven serve slow-roasted turkey, prime rib, and classic sides family-style, with live piano in the historic dining room that MML Hospitality revamped this year. The meal is $175 for adults and $75 for children 12 and under. Check the holiday booking page for seating times.
Kerbey Lane All Day Cafe
7 am to 3 pm, six participating locations in Austin and Round Rock
Kerbey Lane’s $24.99 Thanksgiving plate comes with roast turkey, garlic whipped potatoes, cornbread stuffing, and a biscuit. Sweet potato casserole, crispy Brussels sprouts, and cranberry sauce round out the plate. The special is available while supplies last at the South Lamar, Southwest, Mueller, University, Northwest, and Round Rock locations. Kerbey Lane takes walk-ins and offers an online waitlist.
Nômadé Cocina
Afternoon and evening seatings, 1506 S. First St.
Nômadé Cocina brings the flavors of the Yucatán to a family-style dinner with turkey breast in burnt chile salsa, fried sweet plantains, and heirloom corn tostadas. Sides include esquites with queso fresco and Tajín, and cauliflower with hot honey and salsa macha. Vegan options are available. The meal is $55 per person, plus tax and a 22 percent service charge. Check the booking page for seating times.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
11 am to 9 pm (both locations), 114 W. Seventh St. and 11801 Domain Blvd.
Perry’s $59 Thanksgiving meal starts with Honeycrisp apple salad or butternut squash soup, followed by smoked turkey breast with sausage and sage dressing and cranberry relish. A $59 caramelized prime rib is available from 4-9 pm, and diners can also order from the regular dinner menu. Reservations are available.
Summer on Music Lane
Brunch and dinner, 1101 Music Ln.
The Hotel Magdalena restaurant offers a $65 three-course meal with roast turkey or grilled ham steak and a separate $45 vegan menu featuring roasted butternut squash. One starter pairs baked Brie with burnt ends, pepper jam, and grilled baguette. The restaurant will also serve its usual brunch and dinner favorites. Reservations are available.
Verdad True Modern Mexican
11 am to 9 pm, 2701 Perseverance Dr.
Verdad serves its regular dinner menu alongside tamales filled with turkey, chicken, and duck and served with cherry mole. The tamales are three for $19 or six for $35. Starting at 4 pm, a $25 filet mignon comes stuffed with cheese, spinach, and fire-roasted poblanos, with yuca mash on the side. Reservations are available.
Thanksgiving buffets
The Carillon
10:30 am to 2:30 pm, 1900 University Ave.
The Carillon serves smoked turkey, slow-roasted prime rib, and breakfast dishes for $95 per adult and $40 for children ages 6-12. A separate kids’ buffet has chicken tenders and mac and cheese. Reserve online or by phone.
Fairmont Austin
Noon to 4 pm, 101 Red River St.
Fairmont Austin serves herb-crusted prime rib and holiday favorites with live music. Families can stop at a make-your-own apple cider bar, and self-parking is included. Book a prepaid reservation for $140 per adult or $45 for children ages 6-12. Children 5 and under eat free at The Carillon and Fairmont.
Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill
10 am to 3 pm, 303 Red River St. and 10525 W. Parmer Ln.
Moonshine serves a $42.95 brunch buffet with turkey, prime rib, and brunch favorites. Both locations take reservations and welcome walk-ins.
Casual Thanksgiving dinner
24 Diner
8 am to midnight, 600 N. Lamar Blvd., Suite 200
24 Diner serves burgers and chicken and waffles alongside a $36.99 Thanksgiving plate with glazed ham, turkey confit, and pumpkin pie, while supplies last.
Murray’s Tavern
3-10 pm, 2316 Webberville Rd.
Murray's serves its regular dinner menu, with beer-battered fish and chips, chicken Francese, and a tavern Reuben. Reservations are available.
Upstairs at Caroline
11 am to 11 pm, 109 E. Seventh St.
The rooftop hangout spot at Caroline welcomes walk-ins for six- and 12-taco platters. Its all-day happy hour includes $4 tacos and $6 chips and queso.