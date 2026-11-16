HOLIDAY TAKEOUT
10 Austin restaurants and grocers doing Thanksgiving dinner to go
The traditional Thanksgiving meal comes in many forms. Whether you want to roast the turkey yourself and order the sides, bring home a smoked turkey with all the fixings, or serve a vegan feast, these 10 Austin spots can help. Home chefs who have the energy to a seasonal, local meal but need a little guidance can check this new free app.
Buenos Aires Café & Milonga Room
1201 E. Sixth St.
Chef Reina Morris’s Thanksgiving feast at her Argentine restaurant pairs turkey breast with stuffing, green bean casserole, sweet potato mash, gravy, house-made cranberry sauce, and espresso cuatro leches cake. Brioche is an optional add-on. The feast costs $216 for four to six people, or $360 for eight to 10. The café recommends ordering by Thursday, November 19. Select Wednesday, November 25, when ordering online, and pick up from 11 am to 9 pm that day.
B. Cooper Barbecue
1221 E. Sixth St., at Inn Cahoots
If your aunt’s already bringing the green bean casserole and your cousin has dibs on the pie, let B. Cooper handle the bird. The East Austin barbecue spot smokes its turkeys over Texas post oak and offers a whole bird for $120 or a smoked breast for $75. The whole turkey weighs 8-12 pounds before cooking, and the breast weighs 2-3 pounds. Order by Friday, November 20, for pickup on Thanksgiving Day, November 26.
Counter Culture
5812 Berkman Dr.
This vegan comfort food spot offers two $45 take-and-bake Thanksgiving meals. Choose a seitan loaf or a gluten-free vegetable and lentil loaf. Both come with mashed potatoes, green bean and cauliflower gratin, roasted vegetables, gravy, and tart cranberry sauce, plus a kale, cabbage, and roasted squash salad with candied walnuts and orange-maple vinaigrette. Add gluten-free "mac and cheeze" for $20, a mini apple or pumpkin pie for $5, or a mini pecan pie for $5.50. Order by Saturday, November 21, for pickup Wednesday, November 25, from 11 am to 8 pm.
Geraldine’s
605 Davis St., inside Hotel Van Zandt
The modern Mexican restaurant at Hotel Van Zandt serves turkey two ways in its take-home Thanksgiving dinner, with ancho-honey glazed turkey breast and mole negro-braised thigh. Packages for two or four come with six sides, cranberry-chipotle sauce, and house flour tortillas. Dessert options include pumpkin pie with cajeta whipped cream, pecan pie, and buñuelos. The meal comes chilled with reheating instructions. Order by noon Saturday, November 21. Pick up Wednesday, November 25, in a reserved 15-minute window.
Two Goose Market & Barbecue
706 N. Lamar Blvd.
Two Goose’s $100 whole smoked turkey serves 12-14, and its $70 smoked turkey breast serves 8-10. The breast weighs about three pounds, and a $200 whole smoked brisket serves about 20. Round out the table with Nana’s dressing, Biscoff pudding, or blackberry cobbler. Order by Saturday, November 21, or until sold out. Two Goose will confirm pickup details after you submit the order form.
Galaxy Café
Multiple Austin locations
This neighborhood café sells its holiday dishes à la carte, so you can put together a dinner or pick up a dish to bring. Choose from roasted turkey breast, whipped sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, green bean casserole, and desserts. Everything comes cooked and ready to reheat. Preorders are listed through 5 pm Sunday, November 22, with pickup from 11 am to 8 pm Tuesday and Wednesday, November 24 and 25 . Check your preferred location when ordering.
Turkey breast anchors Galaxy Cafe’s Thanksgiving spread, with macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole, and pie.Instagram/Galaxy Cafe
Walton’s Fancy & Staple
609 W. Sixth St.
Sandra Bullock’s downtown bakery, deli, and flower shop got its start as a West Lake Hills florist and nursery. Its Thanksgiving menu includes a $90 orange-and-thyme turkey breast with gravy, Gruyère popovers by the dozen, and $45 apple, pecan, or pumpkin pies. A mini pie assortment gives everyone a chance to try all three. Order by Tuesday, November 24, for pickup November 24 or 25. Call 512-542-3380 or email catering@waltonsfancyandstaple.com.
Farmhouse Delivery
9715 Burnet Rd. · Home delivery
An online farmers market with a base on Burnet Road in North Austin, Farmhouse Delivery brings groceries from local farms and producers, along with prepared meals from its own Farmhouse Kitchen, to customers’ doors. Its $199.99 roasted turkey breast dinner serves eight with mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean and mushroom casserole, gravy, and cranberry-ginger sauce. A $279.99 bundle pairs a raw 14-to-16-pound Richardson Farms turkey with a roasting kit and ready-to-heat sides for eight. The classic sides bundle serves four for $69.99, and the à la carte menu includes hickory-smoked ham, oven-ready Wagyu tenderloin, and salmon with a citrus and smoked miso glaze. Order cutoffs vary by delivery day. Enter your ZIP code to check for delivery before Thanksgiving.
Luby’s
1410 E. Anderson Ln. and 415 W. Slaughter Ln.
The Texas cafeteria chain offers a $109.99 Select Feast that serves four to six and a $159.99 Signature Feast that serves 10-12 at both locations. Order by Monday, November 23, and at least 48 hours before pickup. The last pickup slot at both locations is 6 pm Wednesday, November 25.
Terry Black’s Barbecue
1003 Barton Springs Rd.
A popular stop for Austin visitors, Terry Black’s sells a $115 whole chilled turkey breast with reheating instructions. The $154.50 small family pack serves five to six with three pounds of meat and five pints of sides. The $308 large pack serves 10-12 with six pounds of meat and five quarts of sides. The Austin menu includes brisket, turkey, and jalapeño cheese sausage, with sides such as mac and cheese, creamed corn, and potato salad. Thanksgiving preorders are open at the Barton Springs location. Call 512-394-5899 for the order cutoff and pickup windows.