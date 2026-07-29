The Sunny Side
Long-awaited Hopdoddy with rare breakfast is ready for Mueller debut
A long-anticipated Hopdoddy Burger Bar location is almost ready to make its debut. The new Mueller location at 2005 Aldrich St., which was announced in 2023, will open August 5.
Hopdoddy is an Austin institution, having originally opened in the city in 2010. The chain is known for big burgers with bold flavors, as well as sourcing commitments like cage-free poultry and partnerships with farms that prioritize animal wellfare.
The new location will stand out as one of only two serving a Boozy Breakfast menu from 9-11 am on Sundays. Some of the items on offer include the No Snooze Smash Burger with hash browns and a fried egg from Vital Farms, the Hot Bird Biscuit with Nashville hot fried chicken with hot honey and an egg patty on a biscuit, Dirty Breakfast Fries with green chile queso and other toppings, and brunch cocktails like a Long Island Iced Coffee or a Bloody Mary garnished with a slider.
The first 100 guests on opening day will recieve scratch-off tickets for prizes including Hopdoddy "swag," free shakes, and free burgers. Every ticket will win something.
That's just the beginning of opening festivities; the official grand opening party will take place Sunday, August 23, from 9 am to noon. There will be a ribbon-cutting, live music, and things to see on the sidewalk, plus a booth from the Ag Producer Support Fund, a partner of the Texas Farmers Market at Mueller. Hopdoddy will support a farmer through the fund. The party will welcome its first 100 guests with a t-shirt and burger, and more prizes will be given throughout the day.
Guests at the party will also get an entry to a giveaway for joining the Hopdoddy loyalty program; they may be one of three winners to receive free burgers for a year.
Only a month ago, in June, the chain announced that it was sold to Founders Table Restaurant Group. The new owner specializes in non-traditional licensing, which usually means opening in places like educational settings and transportation centers. That clearly doesn't apply to the Aldrich Street location, which is almost as prime as real estate can get for a casual eatery.
The location is between Mueller Lake Park and Mary Elizabeth Branch Park, which locals probably know better as the venue that hosts the weekend Texas Farmers' Market. Hopdoddy also shares the block with other fast-casual restaurants with Austin roots: Chuy's and Honest Mary's.
“Mueller has such a fun, vibrant community, and we can't wait to become part of it,” said Hopdoddy president Kenny Jett in a press release. “Whether it's celebrating a big win, a family outing, catching up with old friends, or just grabbing a great burger, we hope our Mueller outpost will serve as the go-to spot for the neighborhood.”
The Mueller Hopdoddy will operate Mondays through Thursdays from 11 am to 10 pm, Fridays from 11 am to 11 pm, Saturdays from 11 am to 11 pm, and Sundays from 9 am to 10 pm.