Big Burger Deal
Austin burger brand Hopdoddy gets new owner with plans for growth
Austin's famous Hopdoddy Burger Bar is now under new ownership. Founders Table Restaurant Group has acquired the burger business and aims to apply its "robust non-traditional licensing program" as it grows, a press release says.
Hopdoddy was founded in 2010 and now has 47 locations across the U.S., including more than 30 in Texas. It combines a fast-casual atmosphere with a gourmet ethos, serving burgers piled high with specialty ingredients like goat cheese, roasted tomatoes instead of slices, habaneros, and a variety of sauces. Non-beef patties are another specialty, including chicken, ahi tuna, and vegetable patties.
Founders Table has more than 200 restaurants across 18 states in its portfolio. Those include Protein Bar & Kitchen, Chopt, Dos Toros, and Field Trip. According to a press release, each of its brands emphasizes regional development.
The release doesn't dive into the company's interest in non-traditional licensing, but it does mention it several times and tie it to Founders Table's acquisition of Protein Bar & Kitchen, which happened earlier this year. Restaurant Business reported that the company would "continue to target non-traditional venues, including healthcare, education and transportation centers."
That could mean that diners can expect to see more Hopdoddy locations in non-traditional spaces, but we can't know for sure. The release does confirm, however, that the acquisition does mean growth is coming.
"Hopdoddy is a standout brand with all the ingredients we look for: a differentiated concept, passionate guest loyalty, and a commitment to quality that resonates across markets," said Founders Table CEO Nick Marsh in the release. "We strongly believe in the power of the Founder's Table platform to accelerate growth, and this partnership marks an exciting step forward as we help Hopdoddy scale thoughtfully while staying true to the guest experience at the heart of the brand.”
Hopdoddy CEO Jeff Chandler will transition to an advisory role, ending 10 years in the top position. In February of this year, Chandler told Restaurant Business that he hoped to 14-16 new locations per year sometime after 2029. At the time, the brand was owned by private equity firm L Catterton. Harrington Park Advisors advised Hopdoddy on the transition.
Kenny Jett, formerly VP of operations, will become Hopdoddy's president.
"I've had the privilege of seeing firsthand what makes this brand so special — from our incredible team members to the loyal guests who support us every day," said Jett in the release. "I'm honored to step into this role and excited to build on the strong foundation we've created as we continue growing the brand."