Austin brewery Hopsquad mixes up intimate agave-led cocktail bar
Fans of the North Austin brewery Hopsquad Brewing Co. have something very different to look forward to in the same space starting Friday, August 30. The taproom has converted the opposite side of the building into a stylish, air-conditioned reprieve called Kramer’s Cocktails, with a focus on agave-based spirits — and that doesn't just mean tequila and mezcal.
"There's so much to this plant," says Hopsquad co-owner Cesar Limon, who acts as director of operations while his cousin, Alex Limon, handles brewing. "There's over 200 species, over 120 grown in Mexico, and 20 of them are edible."
Like wines, the different spirits made with agave have tasting notes, flavors that call to mind other foods that come out in the finished product. Other spirits guests may be less familiar with include sotol, bacanora, and raicilla, with notes like sour cream and "funky cheese," according to Limon.
He also believes more people would enjoy mezcal if they tried higher quality, less smoky products, so don't go discounting those lesser-known spirits yet. And lest patrons with a more adventurous spirit get used to the bar's offerings, they can choose from a list of signature cocktails that will rotate every three months. Weekly batch cocktails and the nearly endless ability to sub a specialty spirit into a classic cocktail also keep things fresh. (Try mezcal in a Last Word or a Negroni, he says.)
"We're actually from Jalisco, so we grew up drinking tequila, and then Mezcal started to get more popular as we got older," says Limon.
The Hopsquad food truck, Doughsquad. will remain open as usual, but Kramer’s Cocktails will also have botanas, or snacks, like spicy nuts, corn nuts, chicharones, and pickled vegetables. On Tuesdays, an industry night will be a haven for servers and bartenders getting off their shifts. They can drop by to see bartenders Nealy Mincher, Jack Jones, and Eddie Harbour, who have sat down for long talks about the specifics behind the spirits from the Limon cousins.
This project has been in the works for two-and-a-half years, after the Limons forecasted that the industry was leaning toward cocktails. The neighborhood around Hopsquad doesn't have much in that arena, unless it's in The Domain — and a neighborhood cocktail bar isn't exactly what The Domain is known for.
Plus, as Austin gets hotter every year, patrons have less stamina left for places like Hopsquad, which is built like a small warehouse and open to the hot air. The team hopes that having a cooler space will cater to guests who don't want to brave the summer heat.
"Eight years ago, when [Alex] was already living here, I used to visit him and just brainstorm, talk out loud," says Limon. "But everywhere we went to, it was open, we're outside, we're drinking...that's how we designed this place. Within the last few years, it got unbearable."
With toned down, earthy colors, plants, and Spanish-language music escorting guests into the late-night hours, Kramer’s Cocktails is differentiating itself from Hopsquad as an intimate escape for dates and close friends.
"If you've never had a good raicilla," Limon says, "just wait."
Kramer's Cocktails is located at 2307 Kramer Ln. Operating hours are 4 to midnight on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays; 4 pm to 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays; and 4-10 pm on Sundays. More information about the cocktail bar is available on Instagram, and more information about Hopsquad is available at hopsquad.com.