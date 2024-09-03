Hiya Hyatt
Downtown Austin hotel unveils fancy dining after surprising closures
After the sudden departure of Chef Steve McHugh’s Luminaire and Las Bis earlier this year, Austin’s Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue is ready to share details on the new food and beverage concepts taking their place. Set to open on September 27, 2024, a new first-floor restaurant and eighth-floor rooftop bar will soon welcome guests to the luxury property.
Starting from the ground up, the new restaurant will be The Tradition, An American Kitchen, which will offer delicious and approachable all-day dining options to Austin locals and visitors alike. Upstairs on the eighth floor, Heydey Social Club will feature both indoor and outdoor dining, with gorgeous terrace views down Congress Avenue. Open until midnight, Heydey will be an ideal destination for happy hour hangouts and late night snacks after a show at the historic Paramount Theatre next door.
“We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Heydey Social Club and The Tradition, two exciting new additions to Austin’s downtown restaurant and bar scenes,” said hotel general manager Harrison Compton via release. “Each concept is designed to create a relaxed atmosphere that reflects the vibrant spirit of Austin, where guests can enjoy delicious dishes and drinks while experiencing the essence of our city.”
Helming both concepts is executive chef Iain Reddick, who joined the hotel team earlier this year after previous stints at Austin’s Driskill hotel around the corner and other Hyatt properties in Clearwater Beach and Tampa, Florida.
The Tradition goes with artsy plating.Photo by Jane Yun
Rooted in American cuisine with global influences, The Tradition’s menu will celebrate the essence of Americana with a playful twist, adding international flair to classic staples such as the horchata overnight oats and the brisket omelet. For lunch and dinner, guests can choose from lighter fare like the Texas wedge and rotisserie chicken chinois salad, or heartier mains like steak frites and Lone Star braised short ribs.
Other highlights include a salmon Oscar with crab, hollandaise, and poached asparagus, or the BBQ board with jalapeño cheddar sausage, brisket, barbecue chicken, slaw, pickles, barbecue-spiced corn on the cob, and Dr. Pepper sauce.
Meanwhile, Heydey will serve as the hotel’s new European-inspired cocktail bar, offering a variety of light bites such as the shareable Heydey Sampler (local meat and cheese, marinated olives, artichokes, pickled mushroom, spicy relish, and pickled peppers); whipped herbed ricotta with spicy hot honey and warm bread; steak tartare with truffle chips; and more.
Heydey is similarly upscale, and shaareable.Photo by Jane Yun
The beverage program will feature some twists on classic cocktails highlighting Texas spirits, as well as beer, wine, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
Open from 7 am to 9 pm, The Tradition, An American Kitchen, will serve breakfast from 7 am to 11 am, lunch from 11 am to 3 pm, happy hour from 3 pm to 5 pm, and dinner from 5 pm to 9 pm. Heydey Social Club will be open from 3 pm to midnight. While not required, reservations for the restaurant can be made via OpenTable.