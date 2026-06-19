Just a Bigger Space
Award-winning Austin burger joint to open first brick-and-mortar
An increasingly popular Austin burger seems poised to skyrocket in public recognition when JABS moves into its first brick-and-mortar location at 1920 East Riverside Dr. No opening date has been set, but it's expected to happen before the end of this year, a press release says.
JABS, short for the humble-brag "Just A Better Smashburger," has a loyal following convinced that the name is absolutely true. For the uninitiated, a smash burger is one that's been smashed flat on a griddle to create crispy edges. They're also easy to layer with other flavors; in the case of the JABS "OG," that's grilled onion, American cheese, pickles, and secret sauce on a Martin’s potato roll.
The crispy edges are really on display here.Photo by Ashley Estave
The simple menu offers the same flavor combo a few times — with one, two, or three premium Angus beef patties — and one "classic" burger with leaf lettuce and tomato rounds added on. At the Cedar Park location, the flavor combo also includes grilled jalapeños. Fries, which can be loaded or seasoned depending on the location, are the only sides, keeping the focus on the burgers.
The new restaurant will span 1,400 square feet, a big upgrade from the three current locations: a trailer at Always Something on Rainey Street, a trailer at the All Good in Cedar Park, and a stand at Fareground, Austin's downtown food hall.
Brothers Faseeh and Faraz Vohra started JABS as a way to feed family and friends, launching it as a trailer in 2023. Now they're celebrating an important win at the 2026 Austin Monthly Burger Bash, where guests tried 25 burgers from local restaurants and voted JABS their favorite. This is the second win in a row for JABS and a record for the Burger Bash, since this is the first time a restaurant has won top awards in consecutive years, the release says. JABS was also named No. 31 among the World's Best Burgers.
JABS co-founders Faseeh and Faraz Vohra.Photo by Ashley Estave
"My brother Faseeh and I are inspired by the love we've received from the Austin community," says Faraz Vohra in the release. "Opening a brick-and-mortar feels like a natural next step – a chance to serve our loyal customers in the South Shore area and reach new ones while planting deeper roots in Austin's incredible food scene."