In The Lunch Room
Famed Austin cafe offers free meeting space amid possible AISD closures
A popular Central Texas restaurant chain is serving up support as Austin ISD gathers feedback over its proposed school consolidation plan.
Kerbey Lane Cafe CEO Mason Ayer said his Austin restaurants will accommodate parents and community members affected by the closures and boundary changes to host meeting spaces. Free espresso services will also be provided.
People can schedule a time and location through the restaurant's social media pages or by phone call.
Ayer — a Bryker Woods Elementary alum — said he attended a district meeting and heard parents' stories.
"It's heartbreaking to see these communities that are being deeply impacted," said Ayer. "We recognize that these are extraordinarily complex issues and very, very difficult decisions that the district is needing to make here, and we're not trying to craft policy or take a policy position; that's not our intent."
Bryker Woods is one of 13 campuses facing closure. If that happens, students will be moved to either Matthews Elementary or Brentwood Elementary.
Parents praised the support of Kerbey Lane. One of its locations is on the same road as the campus, and some said it's an afterschool ritual to come to the cafe.
"It feels like they're the ones that are supporting us, you know, as we feel like AISD is failing our neighborhood," said parent Sig Rydquist.
Gerardo Coranado, who has a second grader at Bryker Woods and an incoming kindergartener, said if they're forced to relocate, it could also impact businesses including Kerbey Lane.
"Families come eat on the weekends here or after school, they'll come grab a Kerbey Lane pancake, or they'll go to the cookie stand across the street," said Coranado.
Where does Austin ISD's consolidation plan stand?
This week, AISD leaders are hosting three virtual meetings that are split based on location.
