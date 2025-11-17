Koriente Closure
Casual Asian restaurant in downtown Austin closes after 21 years
Longtime Asian-inspired restaurant Koriente has closed, according to a message on its website. Besides losing a trustworthy local option downtown, locals are saying goodbye a stronghold against corporations, hotels, and hospitality groups in the competitive area.
"My mom started this restaurant b/c she hates to cook," a hand-painted message on the building has said for years. "She loved going out to eat (make someone else do all the work) but found it tough to find healthy, msg free, low cal, balanced meals with prices within daily reach. She felt guilty for feeding us crap and felt sick of being a housewife, so she said, Why not open a restaurant for people like me?"
Surprisingly, for a restaurant so explicit about its purpose, only a few words confirm the closure online: "Koriente is now closed." There are no posts about it on the restaurant's social media accounts.
Community discourse about the closure has been much wider. Soupleaf co-owner and real estate data scientist Nelson Lin, who is a very active member of the Facebook group ATX Asian Food, alerted the group about the closure November 17. Lin also included a breakdown of how commercial rent and additional expenses are rising across the city. Koriente's team did not confirm whether these factors were what led to the closure.
Someone else saw that the business read as "closed" on Google Maps and posted to the Austin Food Reddit. A commenter showed a photo of a handwritten "closed" sign on the business' door, but no one seems to have a confirmed reason that the restaurant closed.
Koriente first opened in 2004, and was known for hearty Asian dishes. Thanks to its location (621 E. 7th St.), it was a popular place to eat before or in between concerts on Red River Street. The restaurant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.