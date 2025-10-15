Pretty Cheesy
Austin Mac & Cheese Festival returns for 2025 with island theme
Macaroni and cheese is part of an elite group of dishes with infinite variability. Austinites can experience an impressive portion of that spectrum at the 2025 Austin Mac & Cheese Festival on Sunday, November 19, at Star Hill Ranch in Bee Cave.
Local restaurants, food trucks, and chefs will bring their best and sometimes most out-there takes on mac and cheese or grilled cheese for attendees to sample. After everyone has had more than their fill, they'll vote for their favorite belt and a winner will claim victory. A panel of judges will also deliberate and select their own winner.
The bites this year are following a "Tropical Island" theme, with flavors inspired by Mexico, Hawai'i, and the Caribbean. It may sound like an odd prompt at first, but a press release teases some add-ins that would make a lot of sense: jerk chicken, al pastor pork, surf and turf, or spam and pineapple.
There will also be tiki drinks, island-themed games, photo ops, and "beachy beats" to complete the atmosphere.
Guests will get to try bites from these participants:
- The Original Black's BBQ (2024 Judge's Champ)
- Delaware North Hospitality (2024 People's Champ)
- Uptown Sports Club
- Twin Isle Caribbean
- TLC
- Guest House
- Chic’K Hot Flame
- Industry Austin
- Waylon J’s Barbeque
- The Pretty Farmer
- MAC’s Mac & Cheese Shop
- B-Lux Grill & Bar
- Smoky Trio
- Knotty Deck Kitchen & Bar
- Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa
- Ruthie’s Food Truck
- Austin Int’l Airport Beats & Eats
- League Kitchen
- Mama Laverne Foods "Love Bites"
- Antonelli's Cheese (VIP lounge)
Desserts from Handel's Homemade Ice Cream, Teal House Bakery, and Shaved Ice Island will round out the experience. Drinks will come from five partners: Dulce Vida Tequila, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Desert Door Texas Sotol, Vista Brewing, and Still Austin Whisky (in the VIP lounge).
In addition to access to the lounge, VIP guests will get to enter early and snack among a smaller crowd, starting at 11. General admission guests will start arriving at noon.
Tickets ($55 for general admission, $100 for VIPs) are available online. Tickets include beverage pairings. Kids ages 4-10 will enter for $25, and younger kids will enter for free. The event is presented by Austin Food Magazine and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s Beats, Bites & Flights, its concession program.